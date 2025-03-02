https://sputnikglobe.com/20250302/europes-reckless-warmongering-pushes-trump-toward-nato-exit-1121613592.html
Europe's Reckless Warmongering Pushes Trump Toward NATO Exit
So long as the US provides an expensive and robust support for Europe's defense, oligarchs based in Europe can continue business as usual, living their lavish lifestyles and provoking their nuclear neighbor, Wall Streest analyst Charles Ortel says.
"Our European 'partners' seem to want 'war at all costs,' believing that America will do the paying and Americans will do the dying," Wall Street analyst Charles Ortel told Sputnik, commenting on Europe's demonstrative support for Volodymyr Zelensky, who rejected a Trump-brokered ceasefire in Ukraine. The UK and EU feel free to provoke Russia - a nuclear power - because they believe their security is guaranteed by Article 5 of the North Atlantic Treaty, which would obligate the US to come to their defense, according to the analyst. Europe's proxy, Zelensky, "is behaving like an old-fashioned mafia goon, demanding protection money," Ortel says. US involvement in the Ukraine conflict would mean increased protection for Europe and further US taxpayer money flowing into European coffers. But that won’t happen under Donald Trump and JD Vance, Ortel underscores. As Europe's reckless warmongering continues, the US may have no choice but to leave the transatlantic alliance, he believes.
16:32 GMT 02.03.2025 (Updated: 16:33 GMT 02.03.2025)
"Our European 'partners' seem to want 'war at all costs,' believing that America will do the paying and Americans will do the dying," Wall Street analyst Charles Ortel told Sputnik, commenting on Europe's demonstrative support for Volodymyr Zelensky, who rejected a Trump-brokered ceasefire in Ukraine.
The UK and EU feel free to provoke Russia - a nuclear power - because they believe their security is guaranteed by Article 5 of the North Atlantic Treaty, which would obligate the US to come to their defense, according to the analyst.
Europe's proxy, Zelensky, "is behaving like an old-fashioned mafia goon, demanding protection money,"
Ortel says.
US involvement in the Ukraine conflict would mean increased protection for Europe and further US taxpayer money flowing into European coffers. But that won’t happen under Donald Trump and JD Vance, Ortel underscores.
As Europe's reckless warmongering continues, the US may have no choice but to leave the transatlantic alliance
, he believes.
"The US has no business subsidizing Europe and defending it," Ortel says. "Indeed, I believe we have a duty to our own citizenry to significantly reduce our defense commitments to Europe and rescind NATO treaty assurances — if not exit NATO altogether under present circumstances."