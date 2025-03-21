https://sputnikglobe.com/20250321/sudzha-strike-zelensky-slaps-trump-in-the-face-by-subverting-ceasefire-deal-1121663106.html

Sudzha Strike: Zelensky Slaps Trump in the Face by Subverting Ceasefire Deal

Volodymyr Zelensky appears to be challenging Donald Trump "after realizing his stance on the Ukraine conflict differs sharply from Joe Biden's," Professor Stevan Gajic of the Institute of European Studies in Belgrade tells Sputnik.

How could the US force Ukraine to honor the ceasefire? On March 20, Ukrainian forces struck the Sudzha gas metering station, violating the energy ceasefire deal agreed upon by Zelensky and brokered by Trump on March 18. Despite the truce, Ukraine attacked Russian infrastructure in Krasnodar that same day. Moscow views this as a deliberate provocation, yet Kiev denies any involvement. Ukrainian media suggest Washington wants a ceasefire to push Zelensky to lift martial law and hold elections in August, but Zelensky has rejected this, fearing he’ll lose his grip on power.

