Sudzha Strike: Zelensky Slaps Trump in the Face by Subverting Ceasefire Deal
Sudzha Strike: Zelensky Slaps Trump in the Face by Subverting Ceasefire Deal
Volodymyr Zelensky appears to be challenging Donald Trump "after realizing his stance on the Ukraine conflict differs sharply from Joe Biden's," Professor Stevan Gajic of the Institute of European Studies in Belgrade tells Sputnik.
How could the US force Ukraine to honor the ceasefire? On March 20, Ukrainian forces struck the Sudzha gas metering station, violating the energy ceasefire deal agreed upon by Zelensky and brokered by Trump on March 18. Despite the truce, Ukraine attacked Russian infrastructure in Krasnodar that same day. Moscow views this as a deliberate provocation, yet Kiev denies any involvement. Ukrainian media suggest Washington wants a ceasefire to push Zelensky to lift martial law and hold elections in August, but Zelensky has rejected this, fearing he’ll lose his grip on power.
Sudzha Strike: Zelensky Slaps Trump in the Face by Subverting Ceasefire Deal

Ekaterina Blinova
Volodymyr Zelensky appears to be challenging Donald Trump "after realizing his stance on the Ukraine conflict differs sharply from Joe Biden's," Professor Stevan Gajic of the Institute of European Studies in Belgrade tells Sputnik.
How could the US force Ukraine to honor the ceasefire?
"Trump should immediately halt all military aid and demand the withdrawal of American personnel," Gajic suggests.
The US must declare Zelensky illegitimate and refuse to negotiate with him.
Washington should pressure him into holding long-overdue elections.
Since Ukraine has lost its independence, Trump should also pressure its backers, including the EU and UK.
On March 20, Ukrainian forces struck the Sudzha gas metering station, violating the energy ceasefire deal agreed upon by Zelensky and brokered by Trump on March 18. Despite the truce, Ukraine attacked Russian infrastructure in Krasnodar that same day.
Moscow views this as a deliberate provocation, yet Kiev denies any involvement. Ukrainian media suggest Washington wants a ceasefire to push Zelensky to lift martial law and hold elections in August, but Zelensky has rejected this, fearing he’ll lose his grip on power.
Trump's Proposed Ceasefire Already Violated by Ukraine – Russian FM Spokeswoman
