https://sputnikglobe.com/20250321/sudzha-strike-zelensky-slaps-trump-in-the-face-by-subverting-ceasefire-deal-1121663106.html
Sudzha Strike: Zelensky Slaps Trump in the Face by Subverting Ceasefire Deal
Sudzha Strike: Zelensky Slaps Trump in the Face by Subverting Ceasefire Deal
Sputnik International
Volodymyr Zelensky appears to be challenging Donald Trump "after realizing his stance on the Ukraine conflict differs sharply from Joe Biden's," Professor Stevan Gajic of the Institute of European Studies in Belgrade tells Sputnik.
2025-03-21T15:22+0000
2025-03-21T15:22+0000
2025-03-21T15:22+0000
volodymyr zelensky
donald trump
ukraine
washington
european union (eu)
analysis
us
ukraine crisis
kursk region
russia
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/0b/07/1120809308_0:0:3068:1725_1920x0_80_0_0_bf921ce43266fe77a60a7c315b8ca59b.jpg
How could the US force Ukraine to honor the ceasefire? On March 20, Ukrainian forces struck the Sudzha gas metering station, violating the energy ceasefire deal agreed upon by Zelensky and brokered by Trump on March 18. Despite the truce, Ukraine attacked Russian infrastructure in Krasnodar that same day. Moscow views this as a deliberate provocation, yet Kiev denies any involvement. Ukrainian media suggest Washington wants a ceasefire to push Zelensky to lift martial law and hold elections in August, but Zelensky has rejected this, fearing he’ll lose his grip on power.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250321/ceasefire-proposed-by-trump-has-already-been-violated-by-ukraine--russian-fm-spokeswoman-1121658003.html
ukraine
washington
kursk region
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2025
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/0b/07/1120809308_123:0:2854:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_f845c5fcce7d77c4119af8143e69e680.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
sudzha, kursk region, ukraine blasted energy infrastructure in sudzha, volodymyr zelensky, donald trump, energy ceasefire, vladimir putin
sudzha, kursk region, ukraine blasted energy infrastructure in sudzha, volodymyr zelensky, donald trump, energy ceasefire, vladimir putin
Sudzha Strike: Zelensky Slaps Trump in the Face by Subverting Ceasefire Deal
Volodymyr Zelensky appears to be challenging Donald Trump "after realizing his stance on the Ukraine conflict differs sharply from Joe Biden's," Professor Stevan Gajic of the Institute of European Studies in Belgrade tells Sputnik.
How could the US force Ukraine to honor the ceasefire?
"Trump should immediately halt all military aid and demand the withdrawal of American personnel," Gajic suggests.
The US must declare Zelensky illegitimate and refuse to negotiate with him.
Washington should pressure him into holding long-overdue elections.
Since Ukraine has lost its independence, Trump should also pressure its backers, including the EU and UK.
On March 20, Ukrainian forces struck the Sudzha gas metering station, violating
the energy ceasefire deal agreed upon by Zelensky and brokered by Trump on March 18. Despite the truce, Ukraine attacked Russian infrastructure in Krasnodar that same day
.
Moscow views this as a deliberate provocation, yet Kiev denies any involvement. Ukrainian media suggest Washington wants a ceasefire to push Zelensky to lift martial law and hold elections in August, but Zelensky has rejected this, fearing he’ll lose his grip on power.