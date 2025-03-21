https://sputnikglobe.com/20250321/trump-contract-on-ukraine-settlement-and-land-divisions-being-negotiated-now-1121664248.html

Trump: Contract on Ukraine Settlement and Land Divisions Being Negotiated Now

Trump: Contract on Ukraine Settlement and Land Divisions Being Negotiated Now

Sputnik International

US President Donald Trump said on Friday that an agreement on resolving the Ukraine conflict, which includes discussions on territorial divisions, is currently under negotiation.

2025-03-21T18:16+0000

2025-03-21T18:16+0000

2025-03-21T18:17+0000

world

us

donald trump

ukraine

ukraine crisis

russia

vladimir putin

volodymyr zelensky

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/0c/05/1081370396_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_4d1c4cfb6e8c50fb066e10d1e7affdfb.jpg

"Then we're going to have a contract. And the contract's being negotiated, the contract in terms of dividing up the lands, etc, etc. It's being negotiated as we speak," Trump told reporters.Trump also expressed confidence that a full ceasefire between Ukraine and Russia will be reached soon. The president noted he believes that after his talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, they have "confines of the deal" on Ukraine."I've been having very good discussions, as you know, with President Zelenskyy and with President Putin ... and I have to tell you, I've dealt very well with both gentlemen, and I think we have the confines of the deal," Trump said.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20250313/ex-pentagon-analyst-on-putins-message-us-cant-solve-ukraines-peace-with-a-magic-wand-1121636181.html

ukraine

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2025

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

donald trump, ukraine crisis, ukrainian conflict, war in ukraine, vladimir putin, volodymyr zelensky, russia, ukraine peace deal