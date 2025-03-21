https://sputnikglobe.com/20250321/trump-contract-on-ukraine-settlement-and-land-divisions-being-negotiated-now-1121664248.html
Trump: Contract on Ukraine Settlement and Land Divisions Being Negotiated Now
US President Donald Trump said on Friday that an agreement on resolving the Ukraine conflict, which includes discussions on territorial divisions, is currently under negotiation.
"Then we're going to have a contract. And the contract's being negotiated, the contract in terms of dividing up the lands, etc, etc. It's being negotiated as we speak," Trump told reporters.Trump also expressed confidence that a full ceasefire between Ukraine and Russia will be reached soon. The president noted he believes that after his talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, they have "confines of the deal" on Ukraine."I've been having very good discussions, as you know, with President Zelenskyy and with President Putin ... and I have to tell you, I've dealt very well with both gentlemen, and I think we have the confines of the deal," Trump said.
Trump: Contract on Ukraine Settlement and Land Divisions Being Negotiated Now
18:16 GMT 21.03.2025 (Updated: 18:17 GMT 21.03.2025)
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US President Donald Trump said on Friday that an agreement on resolving the Ukraine conflict, which includes discussions on territorial divisions, is currently under negotiation.
"Then we're going to have a contract. And the contract's being negotiated, the contract in terms of dividing up the lands, etc, etc. It's being negotiated as we speak," Trump told reporters.
Trump also expressed confidence that a full ceasefire between Ukraine and Russia will be reached soon.
"We're going to pretty soon have a full ceasefire," Trump told reporters in the Oval Office.
The president noted he believes that after his talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, they have "confines of the deal" on Ukraine.
"I've been having very good discussions, as you know, with President Zelenskyy and with President Putin ... and I have to tell you, I've dealt very well with both gentlemen, and I think we have the confines of the deal," Trump said.