US Air Force to Develop F-47, the World’s First Sixth-Generation Fighter... With Boeing
US President Donald Trump announced on Friday that the Pentagon has granted Boeing a contract to design and build the world's first sixth-generation fighter jet, which will be named the F-47.
2025-03-21T18:22+0000
2025-03-21T18:22+0000
"I’m thrilled to announce that, at my direction, the United States Air Force is moving forward with the world's first sixth-generation fighter jet. Nothing in the world comes even close to it, and it'll be known as the F-47," Trump said in his remarks from the Oval Office, adding that "the Air Force is going to be awarding the contract for the next generation air dominance platform to Boeing." Trump, who is also the 47th President of the United States, remarked that F-47 will operate alongside drones in the air and will feature cutting-edge stealth technology, rendering it "virtually unseeable."The president added that an experimental version of the United States' sixth-generation fighter jet, F-47, has been secretly flying for almost five years"The F-47 will be the most advanced, most capable, most lethal aircraft ever built. An experimental version of the plane has secretly been flying for almost five years, and we're confident that it massively overpowers the capabilities of any other nation," Trump told reporters at the White House.
18:22 GMT 21.03.2025
File-In this Wednesday, May 21,2008 file photo, the company logo for The Boeing Co., is displayed in El Segundo, Calif.
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) – US President Donald Trump announced on Friday that the Pentagon has granted Boeing a contract to design and build the world's first sixth-generation fighter jet, which will be named the F-47.
"I’m thrilled to announce that, at my direction, the United States Air Force is moving forward with the world's first sixth-generation fighter jet. Nothing in the world comes even close to it, and it'll be known as the F-47," Trump said in his remarks from the Oval Office, adding that "the Air Force is going to be awarding the contract for the next generation air dominance platform to Boeing."
Trump, who is also the 47th President of the United States, remarked that F-47 will operate alongside drones in the air and will feature cutting-edge stealth technology, rendering it "virtually unseeable."
The president added that an experimental version of the United States' sixth-generation fighter jet, F-47, has been secretly flying for almost five years
"The F-47 will be the most advanced, most capable, most lethal aircraft ever built. An experimental version of the plane has secretly been flying for almost five years, and we're confident that it massively overpowers the capabilities of any other nation," Trump told reporters at the White House.
