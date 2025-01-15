https://sputnikglobe.com/20250115/boeings-aircraft-orders-plunge-26-fold-to-569-in-2024-1121430384.html

Boeing's Aircraft Orders Plunge 2.6-Fold to 569 in 2024

US aerospace giant Boeing said on Tuesday that it had experienced a 2.6-time drop in orders in 2024 year-on-year, having registered 569 gross new orders compared with 1,456 in 2023.

Boeing also delivered 348 aircraft last year, which is 34% less than in 2023. In December, the company delivered 30 aircraft, which is over two times less than in November, but logged 142 gross new orders, which is three times more month-on-month. Last December, Aircraft giant Boeing made headlines when three incidents involving its 737-800 planes, one of the Boeing 737 Next Generation (737NG) variants, occurred in 24 hours in various corners of the globe.

