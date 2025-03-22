https://sputnikglobe.com/20250322/deja-vu-france-reportedly-mulls-rehash-of-us-tax-threat-blunders-1121669151.html
Deja Vu? France Reportedly Mulls Rehash of US Tax Threat Blunders
France is urging the EU to consider using its Anti-Coercion Instrument (ACI) against the US if President Donald Trump imposes retaliatory tariffs on trading partners starting April 2, Bloomberg reports. The European Commission is not yet considering this move, pending a US announcement.
A 25% US tariff on steel and aluminum imports took effect on March 12. The EU plans counter-tariffs on $28 billion worth of US goods, including a 50% duty on American whiskey, starting in April. Trump has criticized EU non-tariff barriers, calling April 2 "Liberation Day." What is the ACI? The last time France tried – and FAILED – to tax the US was in 2019, when it proposed a levy on digital services, specifically on Google, Amazon, Facebook*, and Apple. Known as the "GAFA tax" (after the initials of the US tech giants), it was intended to target companies that profit heavily from the French market, but pay minimal taxes in France. What happened: The US saw the move as discriminatory and unfair, aimed solely at American companies. Washington threatened to impose tariffs on French goods, including items like wine and cheese. France backed down, agreeing to temporarily suspend the tax until an international agreement on taxing digital services at the global level could be hammered out. * Banned in Russia for extremism
The European Union's Anti-Coercion Instrument was established in 2021 as a tool to protect member states from economic or trade pressure exerted by non-EU countries.
Subject to a number of conditions and steps, it allows the EU to impose countermeasures, such as tariffs or trade restrictions.
The ACI has never been activated in relation to the United States.
Retaliatory responses could potentially include restrictions on trade and services as well as certain intellectual property rights, foreign direct investment, and access to public procurement.
* Banned in Russia for extremism