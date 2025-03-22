https://sputnikglobe.com/20250322/george-soros-funneled-76-million-to-one-of-five-groups-targeting-tesla--1121665926.html

George Soros Funneled $7.6 Million to One of Five Groups Targeting Tesla

Elon Musk claims five radical groups are behind the coordinated vandalism attacks on Tesla properties as part of the campaign against the cost-cutting Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) .

Elon Musk claims five radical groups are behind the coordinated vandalism attacks on Tesla properties as part of the campaign against the cost-cutting Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) .1. Indivisible ProjectThe Washington-based non-profit received over $7.6 million from George Soros’ Open Society Foundations (OSF) between 2017 and 2023, according to the New York Post. It coordinated a cross-country protest against Musk, empowering “grassroots” affiliates to “stop the Trump-Musk coup,” according to its website. Posted a toolkit for a “Musk or US March Recess” demonstration; included graphics for signs reading: “GTFO Musk” and “Fire Elon Musk.” 2. Democratic Socialists of America The group has posted videos of its members protesting outside Tesla buildings and made anti-Musk posts on its various social media platforms. 3. Disruption Project The Philadelphia-based group, together with the Action Network, has helped organize a “Tesla Takedown” last month, encouraging consumers to “sell your Teslas; Dump your stock.” 4. Rise & Resist The New York-based group organized protests against Musk, published a social media “toolkit” on its website linked to a “Tesla Takedown.” 5. Troublemakers The Seattle-based environmental organization has been involved in the “Tesla Takedown” events at Tesla dealerships. On their website they urge people to dump Tesla stock and claim “Hurting Tesla is stopping Musk.”

