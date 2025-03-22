International
George Soros Funneled $7.6 Million to One of Five Groups Targeting Tesla
Elon Musk claims five radical groups are behind the coordinated vandalism attacks on Tesla properties as part of the campaign against the cost-cutting Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) .
George Soros Funneled $7.6 Million to One of Five Groups Targeting Tesla

A person protesting Elon Musk's actions in the Trump administration holds a sign outside a Tesla showroom in Seattle on Thursday, Feb. 13, 2025.
Svetlana Ekimenko
Despite being promoted as a solution to fiscal challenges, Elon Musk’s Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) has been slammed as “criminal” by activists, who have been taking their frustration out on Tesla by committing politically charged acts of vandalism such as setting on fire cybertrucks and charging stations.
Elon Musk claims five radical groups are behind the coordinated vandalism attacks on Tesla properties as part of the campaign against the cost-cutting Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) .
Screenshot of X post by Elon Musk.
1. Indivisible Project

The Washington-based non-profit received over $7.6 million from George Soros’ Open Society Foundations (OSF) between 2017 and 2023, according to the New York Post.
It coordinated a cross-country protest against Musk, empowering “grassroots” affiliates to “stop the Trump-Musk coup,” according to its website.
Posted a toolkit for a “Musk or US March Recess” demonstration; included graphics for signs reading: “GTFO Musk” and “Fire Elon Musk.”
Screenshot from Indivisible Project website.
2. Democratic Socialists of America

The group has posted videos of its members protesting outside Tesla buildings and made anti-Musk posts on its various social media platforms.

3. Disruption Project

The Philadelphia-based group, together with the Action Network, has helped organize a “Tesla Takedown” last month, encouraging consumers to “sell your Teslas; Dump your stock.”

4. Rise & Resist

The New York-based group organized protests against Musk, published a social media “toolkit” on its website linked to a “Tesla Takedown.”
Screenshot from social media account of Democratic Socialists of America
5. Troublemakers

The Seattle-based environmental organization has been involved in the “Tesla Takedown” events at Tesla dealerships.
On their website they urge people to dump Tesla stock and claim “Hurting Tesla is stopping Musk.”
Screenshot from website of Troublemakers environmental organization.
Donald Trump, left, shakes hands with Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk on Oct. 5, 2024. - Sputnik International, 1920, 13.11.2024
Americas
Newly Created US 'DOGE' Department to Operate With Maximum Transparency - Musk
13 November 2024, 05:11 GMT
