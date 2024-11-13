https://sputnikglobe.com/20241113/newly-created-us-doge-department-to-operate-with-maximum-transparency---musk-1120871335.html
Newly Created US 'DOGE' Department to Operate With Maximum Transparency - Musk
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The newly-created US Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) will be fully transparent and will report all its activities inline, one of the department's appointed heads, US billionaire Elon Musk, said on Wednesday.
"All actions of the Department of Government Efficiency will be posted online for maximum transparency. Anytime the public thinks we are cutting something important or not cutting something wasteful, just let us know," Musk said on X.
A "leaderboard" will be created for "most insanely dumb spending" of tax money, the billionaire added.
Earlier, US President-elect
Donald Trump said that Musk and entrepreneur and former Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy will lead the Department of Government Efficiency.
The department is set to provide guidance
from outside of the US government and will work together with the White House and the US budgetary authorities to "drive large scale structural reform, and create an entrepreneurial approach to Government never seen before,"
Trump added.
A presidential election took place in the United States on November 5. Republican candidate Donald Trump, who served as the US president from 2017-2021, was declared the winner by all leading race callers and networks, namely the Associated Press, Decision Desk HQ, Fox News, and CNN, NBC, ABC, and CBS from the National Election Pool consortium, as he secured enough votes in the Electoral College to win the election. Democratic candidate Kamala Harris conceded defeat in an address to her supporters, and US President Joe Biden congratulated Trump.
The Electoral College, the group of presidential electors from the states, will vote for the candidate whom each state’s voters have chosen on December 17, and the results will be approved by Congress on January 6. The presidential inauguration will take place on January 20.