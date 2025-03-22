https://sputnikglobe.com/20250322/new-evidence-of-ukrainian-crimes-in-russias-sudzha-found---investigative-committee---1121665788.html

New Evidence of Ukrainian Crimes in Russia's Sudzha Found - Investigative Committee

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia's Investigative Committee has received new evidence of war crimes by Ukrainian forces in the Sudzha district of Russia's Kursk...

The investigation has found that a resident of the Sudzha district village of Zaoleshenka was killed by a Ukrainian soldier in August 2024 while riding a bicycle. In addition, a resident of the village of Kazachya Loknya reported to investigators about the brutal torture and murder of a Russian soldier by Ukrainian troops on August 21, 2024.In the same village, on August 7, Ukrainian soldiers who invaded Russian territory shot a local resident’s husband in the back while he was heading to a grocery store.Moreover, on January 19, 2025, a woman died as a result of a shell being dropped by Ukrainian forces on a house in Sudzha.The investigation will continue to work on establishing the circumstances of the crimes by Ukrainian forces until all those involved are held to criminal responsibility, Petrenko added.

