New Evidence of Ukrainian Crimes in Russia's Sudzha Found - Investigative Committee
08:51 GMT 22.03.2025 (Updated: 09:02 GMT 22.03.2025)
© AP PhotoThis photo released by the acting Governor of Kursk region Alexei Smirnov telegram channel on Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2024, shows a damaged house after shelling by the Ukrainian side in the city of Sudzha, Kursk region that borders Ukraine.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia's Investigative Committee has received new evidence of war crimes by Ukrainian forces in the Sudzha district of Russia’s Kursk region, as witnesses have reported the death of four people, Russian Investigative Committee spokeswoman Svetlana Petrenko told Sputnik.
"Investigators from the Russian Investigative Committee continue to work with citizens who have suffered from crimes by Ukrainian armed formations or who have witnessed acts of violence by Ukrainian nationalists, and murders of civilians and servicemen of the Russian Armed Forces in the previously occupied territory," she said.
The investigation has found that a resident of the Sudzha district village of Zaoleshenka was killed by a Ukrainian soldier in August 2024 while riding a bicycle. In addition, a resident of the village of Kazachya Loknya reported to investigators about the brutal torture and murder of a Russian soldier by Ukrainian troops on August 21, 2024.
📹 ‘The whole family burned alive’ – a resident of the recently liberated Sudzha in the Kursk region recalls the aftermath of a Ukrainian strike on a civilian vehicle. pic.twitter.com/CBeFczHqF0— Sputnik (@SputnikInt) March 19, 2025
In the same village, on August 7, Ukrainian soldiers who invaded Russian territory shot a local resident’s husband in the back while he was heading to a grocery store.
Moreover, on January 19, 2025, a woman died as a result of a shell being dropped by Ukrainian forces on a house in Sudzha.
The investigation will continue to work on establishing the circumstances of the crimes by Ukrainian forces until all those involved are held to criminal responsibility, Petrenko added.