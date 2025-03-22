International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Russia
The latest news and stories from Russia. Stay tuned for updates and breaking news on defense, politics, economy and more.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250322/new-evidence-of-ukrainian-crimes-in-russias-sudzha-found---investigative-committee---1121665788.html
New Evidence of Ukrainian Crimes in Russia's Sudzha Found - Investigative Committee
New Evidence of Ukrainian Crimes in Russia's Sudzha Found - Investigative Committee
Sputnik International
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia's Investigative Committee has received new evidence of war crimes by Ukrainian forces in the Sudzha district of Russia’s Kursk... 22.03.2025, Sputnik International
2025-03-22T08:51+0000
2025-03-22T09:02+0000
russia
russian investigative committee
investigative committee
kursk
ukraine
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/08/0b/1119723676_0:257:2728:1792_1920x0_80_0_0_63305ba73262e47f81cfe4eccd371113.jpg
The investigation has found that a resident of the Sudzha district village of Zaoleshenka was killed by a Ukrainian soldier in August 2024 while riding a bicycle. In addition, a resident of the village of Kazachya Loknya reported to investigators about the brutal torture and murder of a Russian soldier by Ukrainian troops on August 21, 2024.In the same village, on August 7, Ukrainian soldiers who invaded Russian territory shot a local resident’s husband in the back while he was heading to a grocery store.Moreover, on January 19, 2025, a woman died as a result of a shell being dropped by Ukrainian forces on a house in Sudzha.The investigation will continue to work on establishing the circumstances of the crimes by Ukrainian forces until all those involved are held to criminal responsibility, Petrenko added.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250220/russian-woman-describes-how-she-couldnt-bury-her-mother-due-to-ukrainian-shelling---1121590137.html
kursk
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/08/0b/1119723676_0:2:2728:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_da9175278323f540aa8484e53c38e815.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
russian investigative committee, investigative committee, kursk, ukraine
russian investigative committee, investigative committee, kursk, ukraine

New Evidence of Ukrainian Crimes in Russia's Sudzha Found - Investigative Committee

08:51 GMT 22.03.2025 (Updated: 09:02 GMT 22.03.2025)
© AP PhotoThis photo released by the acting Governor of Kursk region Alexei Smirnov telegram channel on Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2024, shows a damaged house after shelling by the Ukrainian side in the city of Sudzha, Kursk region that borders Ukraine.
This photo released by the acting Governor of Kursk region Alexei Smirnov telegram channel on Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2024, shows a damaged house after shelling by the Ukrainian side in the city of Sudzha, Kursk region that borders Ukraine. - Sputnik International, 1920, 22.03.2025
© AP Photo
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia's Investigative Committee has received new evidence of war crimes by Ukrainian forces in the Sudzha district of Russia’s Kursk region, as witnesses have reported the death of four people, Russian Investigative Committee spokeswoman Svetlana Petrenko told Sputnik.

"Investigators from the Russian Investigative Committee continue to work with citizens who have suffered from crimes by Ukrainian armed formations or who have witnessed acts of violence by Ukrainian nationalists, and murders of civilians and servicemen of the Russian Armed Forces in the previously occupied territory," she said.

The investigation has found that a resident of the Sudzha district village of Zaoleshenka was killed by a Ukrainian soldier in August 2024 while riding a bicycle. In addition, a resident of the village of Kazachya Loknya reported to investigators about the brutal torture and murder of a Russian soldier by Ukrainian troops on August 21, 2024.
In the same village, on August 7, Ukrainian soldiers who invaded Russian territory shot a local resident’s husband in the back while he was heading to a grocery store.
Moreover, on January 19, 2025, a woman died as a result of a shell being dropped by Ukrainian forces on a house in Sudzha.
Aftermath of Ukrainian shelling of Kursk region - Sputnik International, 1920, 20.02.2025
Russia
Russian Woman Recalls How Relentless Ukrainian Shelling Prevented Her Mother’s Burial
20 February, 13:22 GMT
The investigation will continue to work on establishing the circumstances of the crimes by Ukrainian forces until all those involved are held to criminal responsibility, Petrenko added.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2025 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала