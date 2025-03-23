https://sputnikglobe.com/20250323/arrested-istanbul-mayor-suspended-from-duties---turkish-interior-ministry-1121674028.html
Arrested Istanbul Mayor Suspended From Duties - Turkish Interior Ministry
Istanbul Mayor Ekrem Imamoglu has been suspended from his duties after being arrest on corruption charges, the Turkish Interior Ministry said on Sunday.
"Under Article 127 of the Constitution of Turkiye, Paragraph 47 of the law on municipalities, Number 5393, Imamoglu has been temporarily suspended from his duties," the ministry said in a statement published on X. Imamoglu, who is seen as President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's main rival in the 2028 presidential race, was detained on Wednesday on suspicion of having links to an organization involved in corruption, bribery and aiding terrorism. The prosecutors' request for his arrest in the terrorism probe was rejected. More than 90 people are under investigation in the case, including several senior officials from the Istanbul municipality, who were also arrested. Turkish broadcaster Halk TV reported that Imamoglu might appeal the arrest. The Istanbul Chief Public Prosecutor's Office intends to appeal the court's decision that rejected the request to arrest Imamoglu in the terrorism case, the Sabah newspaper reported. The final decision is up to the Turkish Constitutional Court.
