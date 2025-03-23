https://sputnikglobe.com/20250323/turkish-court-orders-arrest-of-istanbul-mayor-imamoglu---reports-1121672048.html
Turkish Court Orders Arrest of Istanbul Mayor Imamoglu - Reports
Turkish Court Orders Arrest of Istanbul Mayor Imamoglu - Reports
Sputnik International
A Turkish court has ordered an arrest of Istanbul Mayor Ekrem Imamoglu accused of corruption and assistance to terrorist activity, the Sozcu TV broadcaster reported on Sunday.
2025-03-23T07:42+0000
2025-03-23T07:42+0000
2025-03-23T07:51+0000
world
europe
recep tayyip erdogan
istanbul
turkiye
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/03/17/1121671883_0:194:2951:1854_1920x0_80_0_0_0994ef122e4132fec2166bb70d9c0578.jpg
The mayor was arrested as part of a corruption investigation, the report said. Imamoglu's testimony at the prosecutor's office as part of the investigation was completed yesterday.Imamoglu was detained on Wednesday. The opposition politician himself said that he "does not intend to give in" to pressure from the authorities. The detention of Istanbul's mayor has sparked mass protests, despite authorities tightening security and banning any rallies or demonstrations in the city through Sunday. Opposition views the developments as an attempt to remove one of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's rivals from the 2028 presidential election.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250323/over-300-people-detained-after-protests-in-turkiye---police-1121671357.html
istanbul
turkiye
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/03/17/1121671883_111:0:2842:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_a7d0ba4d8ff4c26b000cb2bb3145c651.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
turkish court, istanbul mayor ekrem imamoglu, corruption and assistance to terrorist activity
turkish court, istanbul mayor ekrem imamoglu, corruption and assistance to terrorist activity
Turkish Court Orders Arrest of Istanbul Mayor Imamoglu - Reports
ANKARA (Sputnik) - A Turkish court has ordered an arrest of Istanbul Mayor Ekrem Imamoglu accused of corruption and assistance to terrorist activity, the Sozcu TV broadcaster reported on Sunday.
The mayor was arrested as part of a corruption investigation
, the report said.
Imamoglu's testimony at the prosecutor's office as part of the investigation was completed yesterday.
Imamoglu was detained on Wednesday. The opposition politician himself said that he "does not intend to give in" to pressure from the authorities. The detention of Istanbul's mayor has sparked mass protests, despite authorities tightening security and banning any rallies or demonstrations in the city through Sunday.
Opposition views the developments as an attempt to remove one of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's rivals from the 2028 presidential election.