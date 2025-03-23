https://sputnikglobe.com/20250323/irans-master-stroke-new-island-missile-deployment-could-blockade-us-forces-in-the-gulf-1121675792.html

Iran’s Master Stroke: New Island Missile Deployment Could Blockade US Forces in the Gulf

Iran’s Master Stroke: New Island Missile Deployment Could Blockade US Forces in the Gulf

Sputnik International

The IRGC has stationed new air and coastal defense missile systems on Greater Tunb, Lesser Tunb and Abu Musa -three highly strategic islands west of the Strait of Hormuz global energy trade chokepoint. Here's why this is a big deal from the strategic standpoint as the US ramps up its hawkish rhetoric.

2025-03-23T19:41+0000

2025-03-23T19:41+0000

2025-03-23T19:41+0000

military

alireza tangsiri

military & intelligence

strait of hormuz

persian gulf

bahrain

islamic revolutionary guard corps (irgc)

us central command (centcom)

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/03/0f/1082344945_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_752ca5f9c9fef73bcfc870b9ae4de7ea.jpg

With the deployment, Iran has gained the capability to target “enemy bases, vessels, and assets in the region” at ranges up to 600 km, IRGC Navy commander Alireza Tangsiri told Iranian media Saturday.Tangsiri did not specify which systems were deployed, but a TV report offered hints, showing footage of the commander inspecting troops, ground-based mobile missile systems and speedboats.Air Defense Coverage: CompleteIf the IRGC’s SAM deployment on the islands includes systems like:- the Bavar-373-II (range up to 300 km)- the S-300PMU-2 (200 km)- the legacy S-200VE (250-300 km)- the Khordad-15 (120 km)- and/or the 3rd of Khordad (105 km)IRGC coverage of the eastern Persian Gulf would be complete, stretching from Iran’s northern coastline in the north to Gulf countries to the south.Anti-ship Coverage? Even More ExtensiveIf coastal anti-ship defenses on the islands include:- the Abu Mahdi anti-ship cruise missile (600 km range), apparently hinted at by General Tangsiri- the Khalij Fars anti-ship missile (300 km range)- or the Qader cruise missile (300 km range, widely fielded)

https://sputnikglobe.com/20250125/only-winning-move-is-not-to-play-iran-tests-ai-missiles-in-drills-amid-flaring-tensions-with-us-1121495542.html

strait of hormuz

persian gulf

bahrain

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2025

Ilya Tsukanov

Ilya Tsukanov

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Ilya Tsukanov

how could iran block us in the gulf, could us control gulf in a war with iran, why iran would gain control of the hormuz strait in event of us aggression