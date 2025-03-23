https://sputnikglobe.com/20250323/irans-master-stroke-new-island-missile-deployment-could-blockade-us-forces-in-the-gulf-1121675792.html
Iran’s Master Stroke: New Island Missile Deployment Could Blockade US Forces in the Gulf
Iran’s Master Stroke: New Island Missile Deployment Could Blockade US Forces in the Gulf
Sputnik International
The IRGC has stationed new air and coastal defense missile systems on Greater Tunb, Lesser Tunb and Abu Musa -three highly strategic islands west of the Strait of Hormuz global energy trade chokepoint. Here's why this is a big deal from the strategic standpoint as the US ramps up its hawkish rhetoric.
2025-03-23T19:41+0000
2025-03-23T19:41+0000
2025-03-23T19:41+0000
military
alireza tangsiri
military & intelligence
strait of hormuz
persian gulf
bahrain
islamic revolutionary guard corps (irgc)
us central command (centcom)
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/03/0f/1082344945_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_752ca5f9c9fef73bcfc870b9ae4de7ea.jpg
With the deployment, Iran has gained the capability to target “enemy bases, vessels, and assets in the region” at ranges up to 600 km, IRGC Navy commander Alireza Tangsiri told Iranian media Saturday.Tangsiri did not specify which systems were deployed, but a TV report offered hints, showing footage of the commander inspecting troops, ground-based mobile missile systems and speedboats.Air Defense Coverage: CompleteIf the IRGC’s SAM deployment on the islands includes systems like:- the Bavar-373-II (range up to 300 km)- the S-300PMU-2 (200 km)- the legacy S-200VE (250-300 km)- the Khordad-15 (120 km)- and/or the 3rd of Khordad (105 km)IRGC coverage of the eastern Persian Gulf would be complete, stretching from Iran’s northern coastline in the north to Gulf countries to the south.Anti-ship Coverage? Even More ExtensiveIf coastal anti-ship defenses on the islands include:- the Abu Mahdi anti-ship cruise missile (600 km range), apparently hinted at by General Tangsiri- the Khalij Fars anti-ship missile (300 km range)- or the Qader cruise missile (300 km range, widely fielded)
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250125/only-winning-move-is-not-to-play-iran-tests-ai-missiles-in-drills-amid-flaring-tensions-with-us-1121495542.html
strait of hormuz
persian gulf
bahrain
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2025
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/03/0f/1082344945_171:0:2900:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_070ab4a71fa7a71a67ce14f04f2e9215.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
how could iran block us in the gulf, could us control gulf in a war with iran, why iran would gain control of the hormuz strait in event of us aggression
how could iran block us in the gulf, could us control gulf in a war with iran, why iran would gain control of the hormuz strait in event of us aggression
Iran’s Master Stroke: New Island Missile Deployment Could Blockade US Forces in the Gulf
The IRGC has stationed new air and coastal defense missile systems on Greater Tunb, Lesser Tunb and Abu Musa -three highly strategic islands west of the Strait of Hormuz global energy trade chokepoint. Here's why this is a big deal from the strategic standpoint as the US ramps up its hawkish rhetoric.
With the deployment, Iran has gained the capability to target “enemy bases, vessels, and assets in the region” at ranges up to 600 km, IRGC Navy commander Alireza Tangsiri told
Iranian media Saturday.
Tangsiri did not specify which systems were deployed, but a TV report offered hints, showing footage
of the commander inspecting troops, ground-based mobile missile systems and speedboats.
Air Defense Coverage: Complete
If the IRGC’s SAM deployment on the islands includes systems like:
- the Bavar-373-II (range up to 300 km)
- the S-300PMU-2 (200 km)
- the legacy S-200VE (250-300 km)
- the Khordad-15 (120 km)
- and/or the 3rd of Khordad (105 km)
IRGC coverage of the eastern Persian Gulf would be complete, stretching from Iran’s northern coastline in the north to Gulf countries to the south.
From its island strongholds, Iran could target the US-garrisoned Al Dhafra Air Base in the Emirates, and block American warplanes flying out of bases in Bahrain, Qatar or Kuwait from approaching the Hormuz Strait, in the event of enemy aggression.
Anti-ship Coverage? Even More Extensive
If coastal anti-ship defenses on the islands include:
- the Abu Mahdi anti-ship cruise missile (600 km range), apparently hinted at by General Tangsiri
- the Khalij Fars anti-ship missile (300 km range)
- or the Qader cruise missile (300 km range, widely fielded)
IRGC control of the sea would extend all the way to the Al Udeid Air Base in Doha – the largest US military base in the region, and Naval Support Activity Bahrain, HQ of CENTCOM and home of the US Fifth Fleet.