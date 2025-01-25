International
SU-30SM, SU-35S, and SU-34 flying in formation - Sputnik International, 1920
Military
Get the latest defense news from around the world: breaking stories, photos, videos, in-depth analysis and much more...
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250125/only-winning-move-is-not-to-play-iran-tests-ai-missiles-in-drills-amid-flaring-tensions-with-us-1121495542.html
Only Winning Move is Not to Play: Iran Tests AI Missiles in Drills Amid Flaring Tensions With US
Only Winning Move is Not to Play: Iran Tests AI Missiles in Drills Amid Flaring Tensions With US
Sputnik International
Separately this week, Iran’s Ministry of Science and Technology announced a $115 million push to bolster domestic AI R&D development, with the first domestic AI park expected to be up and running by 2027.
2025-01-25T18:57+0000
2025-01-25T19:01+0000
military
military & intelligence
islamic republic
israel
granit
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/01/19/1121495386_0:0:1280:720_1920x0_80_0_0_e91ea469b5ca1c4044f1490bbea11aa5.jpg
The IRGC Navy successfully test fired the Qaem and Almas AI-equipped munitions at mock enemy targets on the final day of the Great Prophet Authority 19 drills.The weapons, fired from Ababil 5 and Mohajer 6 airplane-style strike drones, were among an array of new and upgraded equipment displayed during the exercises.Iran first revealed its possession of AI-enabled missiles with ability to independently change direction and angle in 2023.So-called narrow AI tailored to meet a limited array of tasks has been around in advanced military and aerospace systems since the 1980s, with the Granit anti-ship missile and Buran space shuttle serving as prime examples.The Islamic Republic has one of the most sophisticated homegrown military industrial complexes in the world, developing everything from advanced air defense systems and long-range missiles to a dizzying array of drones and other weaponry after losing access to its main source of arms, the United States, after the Islamic Revolution of 1979.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250102/neocon-sanctions-architect-beats-drums-of-war-with-iran-amid-trumps-looming-return-1121337205.html
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250112/iran-deploys-air-defenses-at-nuclear-sites-unveils-new-underground-dormant-volcano-missile-base-1121413409.html
islamic republic
israel
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2025
Ilya Tsukanov
Ilya Tsukanov
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/01/19/1121495386_161:0:1121:720_1920x0_80_0_0_7a5c2db1d0638e15163a2a3e47b116d6.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
does iran have ai, what are iran's ai missiles
does iran have ai, what are iran's ai missiles

Only Winning Move is Not to Play: Iran Tests AI Missiles in Drills Amid Flaring Tensions With US

18:57 GMT 25.01.2025 (Updated: 19:01 GMT 25.01.2025)
© Photo : X / @IrnafrenchScreengrab of video from drills showing IRGC firing drone-launched AI-guided missiles at mock targets.
Screengrab of video from drills showing IRGC firing drone-launched AI-guided missiles at mock targets. - Sputnik International, 1920, 25.01.2025
© Photo : X / @Irnafrench
Subscribe
Ilya Tsukanov
All materialsWrite to the author
Also this week, Iran’s Ministry of Science and Technology announced a $115 million push to bolster AI R&D development, with the first domestic AI park expected to be up and running by 2027.
The IRGC Navy successfully test fired the Qaem and Almas AI-equipped munitions at mock enemy targets on the final day of the Great Prophet Authority 19 drills.
The weapons, fired from Ababil 5 and Mohajer 6 airplane-style strike drones, were among an array of new and upgraded equipment displayed during the exercises.
Qaem is an air-to-ground glide bomb featuring infrared, laser or TV guidance, an 8.5 kg warhead and range up to 40 km.
Almas is an anti-armor missile with an 8 km range, top attack capability and tandem HEAT/thermobaric warhead.

The Great Prophet Authority 19 drills began in early January amid Iranian fears of preemptive US aggression against the Islamic Republic in support of Israel, with tensions remaining steady in the first days of the new administration given its staffing by Iran hawks.

Murals depicting a new spin on famous American cultural landmarks at the former US Embassy compound in Tehran, Iran. File photo. - Sputnik International, 1920, 02.01.2025
World
Neocon Sanctions Architect Beats Drums of War With Iran Amid Trump’s Looming Return
2 January, 14:46 GMT
Iran first revealed its possession of AI-enabled missiles with ability to independently change direction and angle in 2023.
So-called narrow AI tailored to meet a limited array of tasks has been around in advanced military and aerospace systems since the 1980s, with the Granit anti-ship missile and Buran space shuttle serving as prime examples.
The Islamic Republic has one of the most sophisticated homegrown military industrial complexes in the world, developing everything from advanced air defense systems and long-range missiles to a dizzying array of drones and other weaponry after losing access to its main source of arms, the United States, after the Islamic Revolution of 1979.
This photo released by the official website of the Iranian Defense Ministry on Sunday, June 9, 2019, shows the Khordad 15, a new surface-to-air missile battery at an undisclosed location in Iran. - Sputnik International, 1920, 12.01.2025
Military
Iran Deploys Air Defenses at Nuclear Sites, Unveils New Underground ‘Dormant Volcano’ Missile Base
12 January, 13:02 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2025 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала