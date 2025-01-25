https://sputnikglobe.com/20250125/only-winning-move-is-not-to-play-iran-tests-ai-missiles-in-drills-amid-flaring-tensions-with-us-1121495542.html

Only Winning Move is Not to Play: Iran Tests AI Missiles in Drills Amid Flaring Tensions With US

Only Winning Move is Not to Play: Iran Tests AI Missiles in Drills Amid Flaring Tensions With US

Separately this week, Iran’s Ministry of Science and Technology announced a $115 million push to bolster domestic AI R&D development, with the first domestic AI park expected to be up and running by 2027.

The IRGC Navy successfully test fired the Qaem and Almas AI-equipped munitions at mock enemy targets on the final day of the Great Prophet Authority 19 drills.The weapons, fired from Ababil 5 and Mohajer 6 airplane-style strike drones, were among an array of new and upgraded equipment displayed during the exercises.Iran first revealed its possession of AI-enabled missiles with ability to independently change direction and angle in 2023.So-called narrow AI tailored to meet a limited array of tasks has been around in advanced military and aerospace systems since the 1980s, with the Granit anti-ship missile and Buran space shuttle serving as prime examples.The Islamic Republic has one of the most sophisticated homegrown military industrial complexes in the world, developing everything from advanced air defense systems and long-range missiles to a dizzying array of drones and other weaponry after losing access to its main source of arms, the United States, after the Islamic Revolution of 1979.

