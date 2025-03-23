https://sputnikglobe.com/20250323/mic-bankers-and-nato-big-winners-of-europes-push-to-fight-proxy-war-against-russia-to-bitter-end-1121675170.html

MIC, Bankers and NATO Big Winners of Europe’s Push to Fight Proxy War Against Russia to Bitter End

MIC, Bankers and NATO Big Winners of Europe’s Push to Fight Proxy War Against Russia to Bitter End

Sputnik International

Britain and the European Union are working overtime to try to sabotage the Russia-US peace push in Ukraine. Sputnik asked a leading European political and security affairs commentator what's really at stake.

2025-03-23T18:13+0000

2025-03-23T18:13+0000

2025-03-23T18:13+0000

analysis

george szamuely

emmanuel macron

helmut schmidt

russia

germany

ukraine

nato

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/03/17/1121675529_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_e70382de3c5eaff5a4aea56f529ef98c.jpg

The UK, France and Germany are leading the charge in “advocating policies guaranteed to ensure that any peace plan fails,” Dr. George Szamuely says.Europe’s current crop of elites is a far cry from their predecessors, from Willy Brand and Helmut Schmidt to Helmut Kohl, the academic noted, trying to prevent peace “instead of acting as facilitators of a peace deal between the US and Russia.”Quo Vadis?While European inflexibility may seem surprising, given the economic pain its industries, farmers, and ordinary citizens have suffered as a direct result of the current crisis, Szamuely points out that there are major beneficiaries whose reasons for rejecting peace are clear:

https://sputnikglobe.com/20250317/putting-british-or-any-other-nato-peacekeepers-in-ukraine-would-snatch-war-from-the-jaws-of-peace-1121648815.html

russia

germany

ukraine

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2025

Ilya Tsukanov

Ilya Tsukanov

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Ilya Tsukanov

why is europe seeking to continue the war in ukraine, is europe for peace or war in ukraine, will peace come to ukraine