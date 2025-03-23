MIC, Bankers and NATO Big Winners of Europe’s Push to Fight Proxy War Against Russia to Bitter End
© Sputnik / Sergey Bobylev / Go to the mediabankDestroyed column of Ukrainian MaxxPro armored vehicles litter a road outside Sudzha, Kursk region, Russia. March 22, 2025.
© Sputnik / Sergey Bobylev/
Britain and the European Union are working overtime to try to sabotage the Russia-US peace push in Ukraine. Sputnik asked a leading European political and security affairs commentator what's really at stake.
The UK, France and Germany are leading the charge in “advocating policies guaranteed to ensure that any peace plan fails,” Dr. George Szamuely says.
“If they insist on continuing to pour weapons into Ukraine, if they insist, as French President Macron does, to send NATO troops into Ukraine…that will absolutely ensure that no peace agreement will be possible and that the war will continue,” Szamuely, a senior research fellow at the Global Policy Institute, explained.
Europe’s current crop of elites is a far cry from their predecessors, from Willy Brand and Helmut Schmidt to Helmut Kohl, the academic noted, trying to prevent peace “instead of acting as facilitators of a peace deal between the US and Russia.”
Quo Vadis?
While European inflexibility may seem surprising, given the economic pain its industries, farmers, and ordinary citizens have suffered as a direct result of the current crisis, Szamuely points out that there are major beneficiaries whose reasons for rejecting peace are clear:
Europe’s military-industrial complex, “which will now enjoy a great deal of investment,” especially after Germany removed constitutional “debt break” restrictions, which essentially means “limitless debt for limitless military spending.”
Bankers, because borrowing to fuel Germany’s militarization will mean issuing bonds, which will make the economy increasingly financialized. “They’re going to make a lot of money through raising bond yields, and that’s understandable given Friedrich Merz’ background at BlackRock,” Szamuely said.
NATO, which, as a “self-perpetuating machine” that “keeps creating threats, panicking a population, forcing people to spend more on the military,” requires tensions with countries like Russia “to justify its continued existence and its continued expansion.”
“So it helps the NATO sector…it helps the financial sector, it helps the military-industrial complex. But ordinary Europeans get nothing whatsoever out of this,” Szamuely summed up.
