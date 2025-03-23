https://sputnikglobe.com/20250323/over-300-people-detained-after-protests-in-turkiye---police-1121671357.html
Over 300 People Detained After Protests in Turkiye - Police
Over 300 people were detained after protests in support of the detained Istanbul mayor Ekrem Imamoglu in Turkiye on Saturday, one policeman was doused with acid, the country's General Directorate of Security said on X.
"During the protests tonight, 323 suspects were detained. One policeman was attacked with acid," the directorate said. On Wednesday, Istanbul's chief prosecutor's office announced Imamoglu's detention in a case involving charges of corruption, bribery, graft and assistance to terrorist activity. The opposition politician himself said that he "does not intend to give in" to pressure from the authorities. The detention of Istanbul's mayor has sparked mass protests, despite authorities tightening security and banning any rallies or demonstrations in the city through Sunday. Earlier on Sunday night, Turkish prosecutors asked the court to arrest Imamoglu on terrorism and corruption charges, Reuters reported.
On Wednesday, Istanbul's chief prosecutor's office announced Imamoglu's detention in a case involving charges of corruption, bribery, graft and assistance to terrorist activity. The opposition politician himself said that he "does not intend to give in" to pressure from the authorities. The detention of Istanbul's mayor has sparked mass protests, despite authorities tightening security and banning any rallies or demonstrations in the city through Sunday. Earlier on Sunday night, Turkish prosecutors asked the court to arrest Imamoglu on terrorism and corruption charges, Reuters reported.