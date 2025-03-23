International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250323/over-300-people-detained-after-protests-in-turkiye---police-1121671357.html
Over 300 People Detained After Protests in Turkiye - Police
Over 300 People Detained After Protests in Turkiye - Police
Sputnik International
Over 300 people were detained after protests in support of the detained Istanbul mayor Ekrem Imamoglu in Turkiye on Saturday, one policeman was doused with acid, the country's General Directorate of Security said on X.
2025-03-23T03:25+0000
2025-03-23T03:32+0000
world
istanbul
protests
political opposition
political prosecution
opposition parties
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/03/17/1121671200_0:320:3072:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_d43daaa40c3007430cb7c8dd2bc4e254.jpg
"During the protests tonight, 323 suspects were detained. One policeman was attacked with acid," the directorate said. On Wednesday, Istanbul's chief prosecutor's office announced Imamoglu's detention in a case involving charges of corruption, bribery, graft and assistance to terrorist activity. The opposition politician himself said that he "does not intend to give in" to pressure from the authorities. The detention of Istanbul's mayor has sparked mass protests, despite authorities tightening security and banning any rallies or demonstrations in the city through Sunday. Earlier on Sunday night, Turkish prosecutors asked the court to arrest Imamoglu on terrorism and corruption charges, Reuters reported.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250323/turkish-prosecutors-ask-court-to-arrest-istanbul-mayor---reports-1121670584.html
istanbul
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/03/17/1121671200_341:0:3072:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_af84ad4e3acc0e2c3c50a01c9c5d0ca9.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
ekrem imamoglu, imamoglu, istanbul mayor, turkish protests, political opposition, political prosecution, political protest, demonstration, protests
ekrem imamoglu, imamoglu, istanbul mayor, turkish protests, political opposition, political prosecution, political protest, demonstration, protests

Over 300 People Detained After Protests in Turkiye - Police

© AP Photo / Khalil HamraA protester holds a flare next to riot police officers during a protest against the arrest of Istanbul Mayor Ekrem Imamoglu, in Istanbul, Turkey, Saturday, March 22, 2025
A protester holds a flare next to riot police officers during a protest against the arrest of Istanbul Mayor Ekrem Imamoglu, in Istanbul, Turkey, Saturday, March 22, 2025 - Sputnik International, 1920, 23.03.2025
© AP Photo / Khalil Hamra
Subscribe
ANKARA (Sputnik) - Over 300 people were detained after protests in support of the detained Istanbul mayor Ekrem Imamoglu in Turkiye on Saturday, one policeman was doused with acid, the country's General Directorate of Security said on X.
"During the protests tonight, 323 suspects were detained. One policeman was attacked with acid," the directorate said.
On Wednesday, Istanbul's chief prosecutor's office announced Imamoglu's detention in a case involving charges of corruption, bribery, graft and assistance to terrorist activity. The opposition politician himself said that he "does not intend to give in" to pressure from the authorities. The detention of Istanbul's mayor has sparked mass protests, despite authorities tightening security and banning any rallies or demonstrations in the city through Sunday. Earlier on Sunday night, Turkish prosecutors asked the court to arrest Imamoglu on terrorism and corruption charges, Reuters reported.
Istanbul Mayor Ekrem Imamoglu - Sputnik International, 1920, 23.03.2025
World
Turkish Prosecutors Ask Court to Arrest Istanbul Mayor - Reports
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2025 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала