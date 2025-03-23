https://sputnikglobe.com/20250323/over-300-people-detained-after-protests-in-turkiye---police-1121671357.html

Over 300 People Detained After Protests in Turkiye - Police

Over 300 People Detained After Protests in Turkiye - Police

Sputnik International

Over 300 people were detained after protests in support of the detained Istanbul mayor Ekrem Imamoglu in Turkiye on Saturday, one policeman was doused with acid, the country's General Directorate of Security said on X.

2025-03-23T03:25+0000

2025-03-23T03:25+0000

2025-03-23T03:32+0000

world

istanbul

protests

political opposition

political prosecution

opposition parties

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/03/17/1121671200_0:320:3072:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_d43daaa40c3007430cb7c8dd2bc4e254.jpg

"During the protests tonight, 323 suspects were detained. One policeman was attacked with acid," the directorate said. On Wednesday, Istanbul's chief prosecutor's office announced Imamoglu's detention in a case involving charges of corruption, bribery, graft and assistance to terrorist activity. The opposition politician himself said that he "does not intend to give in" to pressure from the authorities. The detention of Istanbul's mayor has sparked mass protests, despite authorities tightening security and banning any rallies or demonstrations in the city through Sunday. Earlier on Sunday night, Turkish prosecutors asked the court to arrest Imamoglu on terrorism and corruption charges, Reuters reported.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20250323/turkish-prosecutors-ask-court-to-arrest-istanbul-mayor---reports-1121670584.html

istanbul

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2025

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

ekrem imamoglu, imamoglu, istanbul mayor, turkish protests, political opposition, political prosecution, political protest, demonstration, protests