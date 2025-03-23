https://sputnikglobe.com/20250323/turkish-prosecutors-ask-court-to-arrest-istanbul-mayor---reports-1121670584.html
Turkish Prosecutors Ask Court to Arrest Istanbul Mayor - Reports
Turkish Prosecutors Ask Court to Arrest Istanbul Mayor - Reports
Sputnik International
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Turkish prosecutors asked the court to arrest the detained Istanbul mayor Ekrem Imamoglu on terrorism and corruption charges, Reuters reported.
On Wednesday, Istanbul's chief prosecutor's office announced Imamoglu's detention in a case involving charges of corruption, bribery, graft and assistance to terrorist activity. The opposition politician himself said that he "does not intend to give in" to pressure from the authorities. The detention of Istanbul's mayor has sparked mass protests, despite authorities tightening security and banning any rallies or demonstrations in the city through Sunday.