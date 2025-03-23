https://sputnikglobe.com/20250323/strike-hits-ukrainian-armed-forces-unit-uav-assembly-shop-in-brovary-1121671557.html

Strike Hits Ukrainian Armed Forces Unit, UAV Assembly Shop in Brovary

A strike was carried out on a Ukrainian military deployment point and a UAV assembly shop in Brovary in the Kiev Region, coordinator of the pro-Russian underground network Sergei Lebedev told Sputnik on Sunday.

"Brovary - four hits. One hit a temporary deployment point with freshly trained Bandera fighters, not far from the training ground, another hit a small shop where UAVs were assembled," Lebedev said. A strike was also carried out near the airfield in Boryspol in the Kiev Region against a special forces unit of the Ukrainian armed forces, Lebedev said. Moreover, a strike was carried out on a location of probably foreign military personnel in Vyshgorod of the Kiev Region, he added. In addition, late on Saturday, a strike was carried out on a warehouse with ammunition in the Obukhov district of the Kiev Region, the coordinator said.

