https://sputnikglobe.com/20250323/strike-hits-ukrainian-armed-forces-unit-uav-assembly-shop-in-brovary-1121671557.html
Strike Hits Ukrainian Armed Forces Unit, UAV Assembly Shop in Brovary
Strike Hits Ukrainian Armed Forces Unit, UAV Assembly Shop in Brovary
Sputnik International
A strike was carried out on a Ukrainian military deployment point and a UAV assembly shop in Brovary in the Kiev Region, coordinator of the pro-Russian underground network Sergei Lebedev told Sputnik on Sunday.
2025-03-23T07:14+0000
2025-03-23T07:14+0000
2025-03-23T07:14+0000
russia's special operation in ukraine
sergei lebedev
kiev region
ukraine
russian army
russian armed forces
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/0c/1f/1121317803_30:0:3671:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_a607f7598eb6583c4133623f743c3a50.jpg
"Brovary - four hits. One hit a temporary deployment point with freshly trained Bandera fighters, not far from the training ground, another hit a small shop where UAVs were assembled," Lebedev said. A strike was also carried out near the airfield in Boryspol in the Kiev Region against a special forces unit of the Ukrainian armed forces, Lebedev said. Moreover, a strike was carried out on a location of probably foreign military personnel in Vyshgorod of the Kiev Region, he added. In addition, late on Saturday, a strike was carried out on a warehouse with ammunition in the Obukhov district of the Kiev Region, the coordinator said.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250322/russian-forces-strike-two-ukrainian-brigades-in-sumy-region-1121668082.html
kiev region
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/0c/1f/1121317803_485:0:3216:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_d153ae501a259f1aad032a6ae4e93cb6.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
ukrainian military, uav assembly shop, kiev region, strike hits ukrainian armed forces uni
ukrainian military, uav assembly shop, kiev region, strike hits ukrainian armed forces uni
Strike Hits Ukrainian Armed Forces Unit, UAV Assembly Shop in Brovary
DONETSK (Sputnik) - A strike was carried out on a Ukrainian military deployment point and a UAV assembly shop in Brovary in the Kiev Region, coordinator of the pro-Russian underground network Sergei Lebedev told Sputnik on Sunday.
"Brovary - four hits. One hit a temporary deployment point with freshly trained Bandera fighters, not far from the training ground, another hit a small shop where UAVs were assembled," Lebedev said.
A strike was also carried out near the airfield in Boryspol in the Kiev Region against a special forces unit of the Ukrainian armed forces
, Lebedev said.
Moreover, a strike was carried out on a location of probably foreign military personnel in Vyshgorod of the Kiev Region, he added.
In addition, late on Saturday, a strike was carried out on a warehouse with ammunition in the Obukhov district of the Kiev Region, the coordinator said.