Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
Strike Hits Ukrainian Armed Forces Unit, UAV Assembly Shop in Brovary
A strike was carried out on a Ukrainian military deployment point and a UAV assembly shop in Brovary in the Kiev Region, coordinator of the pro-Russian underground network Sergei Lebedev told Sputnik on Sunday.
"Brovary - four hits. One hit a temporary deployment point with freshly trained Bandera fighters, not far from the training ground, another hit a small shop where UAVs were assembled," Lebedev said. A strike was also carried out near the airfield in Boryspol in the Kiev Region against a special forces unit of the Ukrainian armed forces, Lebedev said. Moreover, a strike was carried out on a location of probably foreign military personnel in Vyshgorod of the Kiev Region, he added. In addition, late on Saturday, a strike was carried out on a warehouse with ammunition in the Obukhov district of the Kiev Region, the coordinator said.
Strike Hits Ukrainian Armed Forces Unit, UAV Assembly Shop in Brovary

DONETSK (Sputnik) - A strike was carried out on a Ukrainian military deployment point and a UAV assembly shop in Brovary in the Kiev Region, coordinator of the pro-Russian underground network Sergei Lebedev told Sputnik on Sunday.
"Brovary - four hits. One hit a temporary deployment point with freshly trained Bandera fighters, not far from the training ground, another hit a small shop where UAVs were assembled," Lebedev said.
A strike was also carried out near the airfield in Boryspol in the Kiev Region against a special forces unit of the Ukrainian armed forces, Lebedev said.
Moreover, a strike was carried out on a location of probably foreign military personnel in Vyshgorod of the Kiev Region, he added.
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
Russian Forces Strike Two Ukrainian Brigades in Sumy Region
In addition, late on Saturday, a strike was carried out on a warehouse with ammunition in the Obukhov district of the Kiev Region, the coordinator said.
