Russian Forces Strike Two Ukrainian Brigades in Sumy Region
Russian Battlegroup Sever in the Belgorod region has eliminated the formations of two Ukrainian brigades in Sumy region, the Russian Defense Ministry said.
Russia's Battlegroup Sever struck a Ukrainian mechanized brigade and territorial defense brigade in the Belgorod region. The Ukrainian Armed Forces lost up to 95 servicemen, one tank, two armored combat vehicles, 14 cars, and six artillery pieces.Battlegroup Dnepr eliminated up to 85 Ukrainian soldiers, 12 motor vehicles, two field artillery guns, and an ammunition depot, the statement read.Russia's Battlegroup Vostok destroyed over 165 Ukrainian troops, a tank, and three ammunition depots.Battlegroup Zapad eliminated over 220 Ukrainian soldiers, two armored fighting vehicles, and an ammunition depot. Ukraine also lost up to 315 soldiers, five armored vehicles, four artillery guns, and an ammunition depot in battles with Battlegroup Yug.Ukrainian forces have been trying to penetrate the Belgorod region this week, launching five attacks on the region on Tuesday. According to the Russian Defense Ministry, the provocation involved up to 200 Ukrainian servicemen and 29 pieces of equipment, including five tanks. All enemy attacks were repulsed, and no crossing of the state border was allowed.
Russian Forces Strike Two Ukrainian Brigades in Sumy Region
