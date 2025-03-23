https://sputnikglobe.com/20250323/trumps-push-to-jump-start-nuclear-talks-sparks-new-tensions-1121674760.html

Trump’s Push to Jump-Start Nuclear Talks Sparks New Tensions

Trump’s Push to Jump-Start Nuclear Talks Sparks New Tensions

Sputnik International

During his first term, Trump pulled the US out of the international deal on Iran's nuclear program. His determination to renegotiate has set off a new escalation.

2025-03-23T15:18+0000

2025-03-23T15:18+0000

2025-03-23T15:18+0000

world

donald trump

middle east

ayatollah ali khamenei

iran

tehran

houthi

yemen

joint comprehensive plan of action (jcpoa)

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/01/14/1121475004_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_00203078acd1dbc679108a62f4d261f2.jpg

Trump's ultimatum Iran's rejection Regional Tensions Diplomatic stalemate

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240916/iranian-foreign-minister-sees-possibility-to-resurrect-jcpoa-if-west-negotiates-on-equal-terms-1120162714.html

iran

tehran

yemen

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2025

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

trump pulled the us out of the international deal on iran's nuclear program, start nuclear talks, new tensions