Iranian Foreign Minister Sees Possibility to Resurrect JCPOA if West Negotiates on 'Equal Terms'

Participants in the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), also known as the Iran nuclear deal, may resume talks based on "trust in exchange for lifting sanctions" but progress depends on whether the two sides can negotiate on equal terms, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said Sunday.

TEHRAN (Sputnik) - Participants in the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), also known as the Iran nuclear deal, may resume talks based on "trust in exchange for lifting sanctions" but progress depends on whether the two sides can negotiate on equal terms, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said Sunday. A new government headed by President Masoud Pezeshkian came to power in Iran in early August. Pezeshkian's cabinet includes the JCPOA authors: Mohammad Javad Zarif became vice president and Abbas Araghchi became the country's foreign minister. The latter, according to the ISNA agency, recently stated that the JCPOA in its current form could not be restored but did not rule out new talks on the deal, which would involve changing some parts of the agreement. Noting that a number of provisions of the nuclear deal are outdated and need to be changed, the foreign minister claimed the JCPOA still represents "an appropriate form that can direct us to a new agreement." However everything depends on whether the parties can find a platform for mutual understanding in order to resume negotiations on equal terms, Araqchi claimed.In December 2021 Iran voluntarily allowed the IAEA to reinstall cameras at the Karaj nuclear facility, but the agency was not given access to install surveillance cameras or confirmation that the facility had not resumed production of centrifuge rotor tubes and bellows. At the same time, Tehran said it would provide surveillance camera data from the Karaj nuclear facility only after all US sanctions were lifted. In early June Moscow, Tehran and Beijing said in a joint statement issued as part of the agenda of the sixth meeting of the IAEA Board of Governors that they were convinced that the time had come for Western countries to take steps to restore the nuclear deal agreement, with Russia, China and Iran being ready to do so.

