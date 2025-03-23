https://sputnikglobe.com/20250323/us-expects-tangible-progress-from-negotiations-with-russia-in-saudi-arabia-1121674984.html

US Expects Tangible Progress From Negotiations With Russia in Saudi Arabia

The United States expects tangible progress from the upcoming negotiations with Russia in Saudi Arabia, US President Donald Trump's special envoy for the Middle East, Steve Witkoff, said on Sunday.

A Russian-US expert-level meeting will take place in the Saudi capital of Riyadh on Monday. The talks are expected to be devoted to the Black Sea Grain Initiative, which is aimed at ensuring the safety of shipping in the Black Sea amid the military conflict between Russia and Ukraine. A US technical team is set to meet with Ukrainian officials in Riyadh this Sunday, a day before the scheduled meeting with Russian officials, CBS News reported earlier, citing informed sources. On March 18, Russian President Vladimir Putin had a phone conversation with Trump. The Kremlin said that Trump had proposed a mutual cessation of attacks on energy infrastructure by both sides for 30 days. Putin supported the initiative and immediately gave the corresponding order to the Russian military. Volodymyr Zelensky said later that Ukraine would support the proposal to halt strikes on energy infrastructure. Later, the Russian Defense Ministry said that Kiev had attacked an oil depot in Russia's Krasnodar Territory with drones just hours after the conversation between Putin and Trump.

