International
Chinese 100, 50, 20, 10 and 5 yuan bills and Russian 1,000 and 100 ruble bills - Sputnik International, 1920
Economy
Get breaking stories and analysis on the global economy from Sputnik.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250325/ukraine-and-eus-standing-in-the-global-south-will-plummet-if-they-reject-russia-us-grain-deal-push-1121690611.html
Ukraine and EU’s Standing in the Global South Will Plummet If They Reject Russia-US Grain Deal Push
Ukraine and EU’s Standing in the Global South Will Plummet If They Reject Russia-US Grain Deal Push
Sputnik International
Negotiations on the restoration of the safe and trouble-free export of Russian and Ukrainian foodstuffs from Black Sea ports “should make a very real difference in alleviating food insecurity among a number of nations in the Global South that are in actual need,” says veteran financial analyst Paul Goncharoff.
2025-03-25T18:20+0000
2025-03-25T18:20+0000
economy
ukraine
black sea
russia
european union (eu)
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/06/0e/1118946694_0:0:2103:1183_1920x0_80_0_0_83b7bff0e70a1f47ef116cc66fbb66e2.jpg
“The very fact that this issue of food security has taken primacy in the possible ceasefire talks…is an indicator that the adults are seriously discussing ways and means to begin productive discussions by coming to some form of agreement on this universally necessary humanitarian food issue,” Goncharoff told Sputnik.As for why the Black Sea Grain Initiative has been brought up now, before any actual ceasefire is in place or even rumored, doing so “sets the stage for a negotiations process that starts with a ‘Win’” for all sides, creating an important “positive tone, aside from being simply the right thing to do,” the observer explained.What Was the Original Black Sea Grain Initiative?Brokered by Turkiye and the United Nations in mid-2022, the Black Sea Grain Initiative was designed to allow Russian and Ukrainian grain-carrying ships to transit the Black Sea without fear of attack at sea amid the conflict in Ukraine.Russia suspended its participation in the initiative in July 2023, citing numerous violations in the spirit and letter of the agreement, including Ukrainian ships' use of the arrangement to smuggle arms into Ukraine, and efforts by the US and its allies to strangle Russian agricultural and fertilizer exports globally.Russian officials also expressed annoyance at the fact that while the UN had assured that the agreement would help ensure food security in the Global South, the vast majority of Ukrainian deliveries had been diverted to wealthy European countries and Turkiye. Russia consequently shipped emergency grain supplies to six at-risk African nations, free of charge.Russia received assurances from the US during Monday's talks in Riyadh that the restoration of the grain deal would be accompanied by a lifting of sanctions and other restrictions targeting Russian food and fertilizer exports, its top agricultural bank, insurance, Russian-flagged vessels, and restrictions on Russia's ability to import agricultural machinery and other food production-related equipment.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250325/guarantees-for-russia-from-ukraine-may-be-solely-result-of-us-order-to-zelensky---lavrov-1121686065.html
ukraine
black sea
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2025
Ilya Tsukanov
Ilya Tsukanov
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/06/0e/1118946694_0:0:1869:1402_1920x0_80_0_0_53fc6bcf3d264f2133247643ed4c1e04.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
what is the black sea grain deal, will russia return to the grain deal
what is the black sea grain deal, will russia return to the grain deal

Ukraine and EU’s Standing in the Global South Will Plummet If They Reject Russia-US Grain Deal Push

18:20 GMT 25.03.2025
© AP Photo / Vadim GhirdaAn employee of the Romanian grain handling operator Comvex oversees the unloading of Ukrainian cereals from a barge in the Black Sea port of Constanta, Romania, on June 21, 2022.
An employee of the Romanian grain handling operator Comvex oversees the unloading of Ukrainian cereals from a barge in the Black Sea port of Constanta, Romania, on June 21, 2022. - Sputnik International, 1920, 25.03.2025
© AP Photo / Vadim Ghirda
Subscribe
Ilya Tsukanov
All materialsWrite to the author
Negotiations on the restoration of the safe and trouble-free export of Russian and Ukrainian foodstuffs from Black Sea ports “should make a very real difference in alleviating food insecurity among a number of nations in the Global South that are in actual need,” says veteran financial analyst Paul Goncharoff.
“The very fact that this issue of food security has taken primacy in the possible ceasefire talks…is an indicator that the adults are seriously discussing ways and means to begin productive discussions by coming to some form of agreement on this universally necessary humanitarian food issue,” Goncharoff told Sputnik.
“This will raise the image of both Russia and the USA in the Global South. Equally, if Ukraine and Brussels show disinterest, it would seriously blow back on their image as reasonable counterparties,” Goncharoff warned.
As for why the Black Sea Grain Initiative has been brought up now, before any actual ceasefire is in place or even rumored, doing so “sets the stage for a negotiations process that starts with a ‘Win’” for all sides, creating an important “positive tone, aside from being simply the right thing to do,” the observer explained.

What Was the Original Black Sea Grain Initiative?

Brokered by Turkiye and the United Nations in mid-2022, the Black Sea Grain Initiative was designed to allow Russian and Ukrainian grain-carrying ships to transit the Black Sea without fear of attack at sea amid the conflict in Ukraine.
Russia suspended its participation in the initiative in July 2023, citing numerous violations in the spirit and letter of the agreement, including Ukrainian ships' use of the arrangement to smuggle arms into Ukraine, and efforts by the US and its allies to strangle Russian agricultural and fertilizer exports globally.
Russian officials also expressed annoyance at the fact that while the UN had assured that the agreement would help ensure food security in the Global South, the vast majority of Ukrainian deliveries had been diverted to wealthy European countries and Turkiye. Russia consequently shipped emergency grain supplies to six at-risk African nations, free of charge.
Russia received assurances from the US during Monday's talks in Riyadh that the restoration of the grain deal would be accompanied by a lifting of sanctions and other restrictions targeting Russian food and fertilizer exports, its top agricultural bank, insurance, Russian-flagged vessels, and restrictions on Russia's ability to import agricultural machinery and other food production-related equipment.
Russia's Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov. - Sputnik International, 1920, 25.03.2025
World
Guarantees for Russia From Ukraine May be Solely Result of US Order to Zelensky - Lavrov
11:12 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2025 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала