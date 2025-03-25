https://sputnikglobe.com/20250325/guarantees-for-russia-from-ukraine-may-be-solely-result-of-us-order-to-zelensky---lavrov-1121686065.html

Guarantees for Russia From Ukraine May be Solely Result of US Order to Zelensky - Lavrov

Russia and the US, first of all, discussed in Riyadh issues of the safe navigation in the Black Sea, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said.

"We will need clear guarantees, and there may be guarantees, given the sad experience of agreements with Kiev, guarantees may be solely the result of an order from Washington to Zelensky and his team to do one way and not another," Lavrov said.European countries directly contradict the position of the administration of US President Donald Trump, which talks about the preliminary parameters for the settlement of the conflict in Ukraine, Sergey Lavrov has said. The United States understands that only Washington can get Kiev to stop terrorist attacks and shelling of civilian targets in Russia, the minister said."Without them [Western states], Ukraine would have been defeated long ago ... But you see, both London and Paris are pumping Ukraine with weapons," Lavrov added.Russia and the US, first of all, discussed in Riyadh issues of the safe navigation in the Black Sea, Lavrov said."The issues discussed there, as agreed by [Russian President Vladimir] Putin and [US President Donald] Trump, were, first of all, issues of the safe navigation in the Black Sea," Lavrov said.The Black Sea initiative was discussed in Riyadh as a priority, the minister said."Our position is simple ... We cannot take this man's [Ukrainian President Zelensky's] word for it. We want the grain market and the fertilizer market to be predictable, so that no one tries to disrupt out access to this market, not only because we wanted to make a legitimate profit in a fair competition, but also because we are concerned about the food security situation in African countries," the minister added.The Russian delegation at the meeting in Riyadh on the maritime truce asked for no ambiguities in the new Black Sea initiative, Lavrov added.Russia wants no one to try to disrupt its access to the grain and fertilizer market, Lavrov said.Russia is also concerned about food security in countries of the Global South and the East, which are suffering from "the games of the West," the minister added.Western countries that want to send a peacekeeping mission to Ukraine are dreamers proving their political insolvency, Lavrov said."These dreamers are certainly proving their complete political incompetence every day," Lavrov said.UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and his team are in constant contact with Russia on the Russia-UN memorandum on the export of fertilizers and grain, Lavrov said.The desire to contain and defeat Russia was the desire of Napoleon and Hitler, and we have already been through all of this, Sergey Lavrov said."The desire to contain Russia, not just to contain it, but to defeat it, someone even said it was necessary to humiliate [Russian President Vladimir] Putin is a desire, as it turns out, historians can probably correct me, but my sense of history is that we have all been through this before. With Napoleon and Hitler the goals were the same," Lavrov said

