Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
Ukraine Continues UAV Attacks on Civilian Energy Infrastructure Amid Russia-US Negotiations
Kiev continued drone strikes against Russian peaceful energy infrastructure against the backdrop of the Russian-US talks in Riyadh, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Tuesday.
"Against the backdrop of Russian-US expert-level talks on the topic of settling the conflict in Ukraine that took place in Riyadh on March 24, the Kiev regime continued to deliberately strike Russian peaceful energy infrastructure facilities using UAVs," the ministry said in a statement.Key statements from the Russian MoD:
Ukraine Continues UAV Attacks on Civilian Energy Infrastructure Amid Russia-US Negotiations

12:01 GMT 25.03.2025
Kiev continued drone strikes against Russian peaceful energy infrastructure against the backdrop of the Russian-US talks in Riyadh, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Tuesday.
"Against the backdrop of Russian-US expert-level talks on the topic of settling the conflict in Ukraine that took place in Riyadh on March 24, the Kiev regime continued to deliberately strike Russian peaceful energy infrastructure facilities using UAVs," the ministry said in a statement.

Key statements from the Russian MoD:

On March 24, the Kiev regime carried out a drone strike against Rosseti Kuban energy facilities in Krasnodar region, disrupting the "Rostov NPP - Tikhoretsk" power line.
In the Lugansk People's Republic, Ukrainian forces attacked the "Svatovo" gas distribution station with drones.
In Crimea, air defenses intercepted a UAV targeting equipment at Glebovskoye underground gas storage facility.
Zelensky's continued attacks on Russian energy infrastructure demonstrate his unreliability as a negotiating partner and lack of control over military operations.
