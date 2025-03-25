https://sputnikglobe.com/20250325/ukraine-continues-uav-attacks-on-civilian-energy-infrastructure-amid-russia-us-negotiations-1121687030.html

Ukraine Continues UAV Attacks on Civilian Energy Infrastructure Amid Russia-US Negotiations

Kiev continued drone strikes against Russian peaceful energy infrastructure against the backdrop of the Russian-US talks in Riyadh, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Tuesday.

"Against the backdrop of Russian-US expert-level talks on the topic of settling the conflict in Ukraine that took place in Riyadh on March 24, the Kiev regime continued to deliberately strike Russian peaceful energy infrastructure facilities using UAVs," the ministry said in a statement.Key statements from the Russian MoD:

