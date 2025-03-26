International
Anti-Government Protests Continue in Israel
Anti-Government Protests Continue in Israel
Thousands rally against Shin Bet chief Ronen Bar's removal and Gaza strikes. Supreme Court froze Bar's dismissal amid probe into Netanyahu allies' Qatar-linked funds.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu responded to the opposition calls in his address to the parliament.
22:52 GMT 26.03.2025 (Updated: 23:23 GMT 26.03.2025)
Thousands rally against Shin Bet chief Ronen Bar's removal and Gaza strikes. Supreme Court froze Bar's dismissal amid probe into Netanyahu allies' Qatar-linked funds.

"If the government does not comply with the Supreme Court, we must shut down the country, and that would be the end of everything," Yair Lapid said.

Yair Lapid
Israeli opposition leader
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu responded to the opposition calls in his address to the parliament.

"Perhaps you could stop putting spanners in the works of the government in the middle of a war? Perhaps you could stop fuelling the sedition, hatred and anarchy in the streets?"

Benjamin Netanyahu
Israeli Prime Minister
