Old Conflicts, New Crises, Trump’s Return and Netanyahu’s Fate: What Awaits Israel in 2025?

2024 proved a difficult year for Israel, with the country bogged down in Gaza and Lebanon and humbled by Houthi and Iranian missile strikes, while successful in adding hundreds of square km of additional Syrian lands to its ledger of occupied territories. Sputnik asked Lebanese and Israeli experts what the near future holds for the Jewish State.

Peace?“The opening of new conflict fronts is unlikely in 2025,” says Beirut-based observer Dr. Imad Salamey, pointing out that the ceasefire with Hezbollah in Lebanon is generally holding, while a Gaza ceasefire nears, and “the Syrian-Israeli conflict is de-escalating under the new Syrian regime seeking international legitimacy.”Incoming president Donald Trump “will likely strengthen Israel's regional position through reinforced US-Israeli cooperation. The new president will support ongoing ceasefire agreements, facilitate de-escalation with Syria, and push for a nuclear deal with Iran backed by Europe,” the analyst added.Or More War?Michael believes 2025 will bring potential Saudi-Israeli normalization under an expanded Abraham Accords “to build an anti-Iranian axis.” On top of that, Israel’s military campaigns and Trump’s return will make Iran “much more vulnerable than before,” the analyst believes.'Deal of the Century' II?On the other hand, Michael says, Trump “will not hesitate...to make some steps that Israel doesn’t like…with regard to the Palestinians, and has no doubt that he will have no mercy in this regard and push Israel into the corner” in search of a Palestinian-Israeli peace deal."Trump is a real friend of Israel and a real supporter of Israel. But...Trump is also a supporter of Trump and a supporter of his own vision, [and] has a very clear idea about the Middle East," prioritizing Saudi-Israeli normalization, the observer stressed.In his first term, Trump tapped son-in-law Jared Kushner to formulate his 'deal of the century' peace plan, which Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas said belonged in the "garbage can of history" for being slanted so heavily in Israel's favor.This time around, Trump has hired Massad Boulos, a Lebanese American businessman who has served as go-between in Trump's communications with Abbas, and has said that Israeli-Saudi normalization won't be possible without agreement on a Palestinian state.Netanyahu in the Hot SeatAs for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, he faces “two major challenges” domestically (apart from his corruption cases), according to Professor Michael: tensions with the military and the issue of his Ultra-Orthodox coalition partners, who have been unfairly exempted from the burden of the conflict in the eyes of Israeli society.Tensions with the military must be resolved, and "immediately, because they harm the ability of the Israeli government to realize its strategy and political objectives," Michael stressed.As for the Ultra-Orthodox, "the general public will not tolerate any more the asymmetry of the burden which is imposed on the entire [country]," with thousands of people from the community "free from this burden after 16 months of very heavy and I would say bloody war that caused many casualties and much damage to the Israeli society and the Israeli economy," the observer noted.Outstanding ThreatsWhile Israel may have gained the upper hand diplomatically with Trump's return and the surprise collapse of key Axis of Resistance ally Syria, the regional crisis triggered by the war in Gaza has nonetheless left Tel Aviv in a tough spot - with the country arguably at its most vulnerable since the Yom Kippur War of 1973 and in need of years to recover.In 2024, Iran demonstrated for the first time that it has the capability and will to target Israel when it crosses Tehran's red lines, with drone and missile strikes in April and October showing that the Islamic Republic can hit back at the military and intelligence sites its holds responsible for aggression against Iran and its interests.In 2025, Iran's missile and drone capabilities will only grow. In the meantime, the image of Israel's mighty, impregnable air and missile defenses has been shattered, perhaps forever.Houthi HeadacheOn the southern front, Yemen's indefatigable Houthis, who launched a missile and drone campaign against Israel in solidarity with Gaza, and a maritime campaign to partially blockade the Red Sea to Israeli merchant shipping in late 2023, ramped up their capabilities in 2024, and have warned of fresh "surprises" for Tel Aviv if its aggression in Gaza doesn't stop.Israeli, US and British attacks on Houthi military sites and Yemen's civilian infrastructure failed to deter the militia, while Israeli intelligence experts have admitted that Tel Aviv's penetration of the Houthis is nonexistent. Accordingly, with a ground invasion out of the question, the frequency and potency of Houthi attacks can only be expected to grow through 2025.Gaza Humanitarian CrisisFinally, on the diplomatic front, the damage done to Israel thanks to the indiscriminate nature of its attack on Gaza is likely to last through 2025, if not years or even decades, amid accusations of genocide of Palestinians by South Africa, and more than a dozen other countries.With over 47,000 people killed in the Israel-Gaza war to date, all but 1,700 of them Palestinians, it remains to be seen how long the people of the region and the world are willing to accept business as usual with Tel Aviv, even if governments are ready to fall in line with Trump's Abraham Accords+.

