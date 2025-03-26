https://sputnikglobe.com/20250326/houthis-target-us-aircraft-israeli-military-positions-1121691884.html

Houthis Target US Aircraft, Israeli Military Positions

A spokesman for Yemen's Ansar Allah movement has confirmed attacks on the USS Harry Truman and Israeli military sites in the Jaffa area south of Tel Aviv.

US fighter jets in response carried out five raids on the Saada governorate in northwestern Yemen.On March 15, the Houthis announced that they would resume attacks on Israeli vessels in the Red and Arabian Seas, citing Israel’s refusal to allow humanitarian aid into Gaza.

