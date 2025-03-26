International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250326/houthis-target-us-aircraft-israeli-military-positions-1121691884.html
Houthis Target US Aircraft, Israeli Military Positions
Houthis Target US Aircraft, Israeli Military Positions
Sputnik International
A spokesman for Yemen's Ansar Allah movement has confirmed attacks on the USS Harry Truman and Israeli military sites in the Jaffa area south of Tel Aviv.
2025-03-26T02:45+0000
2025-03-26T04:22+0000
world
yemen
ansar allah
houthi movement
us central command (centcom)
israel
israel-gaza conflict
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/03/19/1121683699_0:160:3071:1887_1920x0_80_0_0_943df0ac529ad76341724f89541fb09a.jpg
US fighter jets in response carried out five raids on the Saada governorate in northwestern Yemen.On March 15, the Houthis announced that they would resume attacks on Israeli vessels in the Red and Arabian Seas, citing Israel’s refusal to allow humanitarian aid into Gaza.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250316/heres-whats-really-behind-trumps-surprise-bombardment-of-yemen-1121646349.html
yemen
israel
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/03/19/1121683699_340:0:3071:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_426e80435e41afd64303302490f4f251.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
houthi blockade, ansar allah strikes us aircraft, can us win the houthis, us war on houthis, houthis strike israel
houthi blockade, ansar allah strikes us aircraft, can us win the houthis, us war on houthis, houthis strike israel

Houthis Target US Aircraft, Israeli Military Positions

02:45 GMT 26.03.2025 (Updated: 04:22 GMT 26.03.2025)
© AP Photo / Osamah AbdulrahmanA Houthi supporter holds a mock missile during a protest marking Jerusalem Day in support of Palestinians in the Gaza Strip, in Sanaa, Yemen, April 5, 2024
A Houthi supporter holds a mock missile during a protest marking Jerusalem Day in support of Palestinians in the Gaza Strip, in Sanaa, Yemen, April 5, 2024 - Sputnik International, 1920, 26.03.2025
© AP Photo / Osamah Abdulrahman
Subscribe
A spokesman for Yemen's Ansar Allah movement has confirmed attacks on the USS Harry Truman and Israeli military sites in the Jaffa area south of Tel Aviv.
US fighter jets in response carried out five raids on the Saada governorate in northwestern Yemen.
On March 15, the Houthis announced that they would resume attacks on Israeli vessels in the Red and Arabian Seas, citing Israel’s refusal to allow humanitarian aid into Gaza.
This image taken from video provided by the U.S. Navy shows an aircraft launching from the USS Harry S. Truman in the Red Sea before airstrikes in Sanaa, Yemen, Saturday, March 15, 2025. - Sputnik International, 1920, 16.03.2025
Analysis
Here's What's Really Behind Trump's Surprise Bombardment of Yemen
16 March, 19:56 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2025 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала