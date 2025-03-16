Here's What's Really Behind Trump's Surprise Bombardment of Yemen
© AP Photo / US Navy via APThis image taken from video provided by the U.S. Navy shows an aircraft launching from the USS Harry S. Truman in the Red Sea before airstrikes in Sanaa, Yemen, Saturday, March 15, 2025.
President Trump announced “decisive and powerful military action” against the Yemeni militia Saturday, demanding they halt attacks on shipping and warships in the Red Sea or face “hell” “like nothing [they] have ever seen before!” Sputnik reached out to a veteran observer of Middle East politics to find out what's actually behind the US aggression.
“Trump’s decision" to launch airstrikes on Yemen revolves around Washington's desire "to protect and help extend Israeli domination over the larger region,” Isa Blumi, an associate professor of Middle East studies at Stockholm University, told Sputnik.
The strikes have less to do with the Houthis than they do with trying to ensure the survival of the State of Israel, and Israeli and US projects to expel the Palestinians from Gaza, turn the strip into a glitzy Las Vegas-style resort, and exploit its offshore gas resources, the academic said.
“This is not possible if Ansar Allah is able to undermine Israel’s economy,” Blumi stressed, pointing to the colossal impact the militia’s partial blockade of the Red Sea in support of Gaza has had on Israeli shipping income, including the bankruptcy of the port of Eilat.
This, not Trump's claims about "freedom of navigation" in the region, accounts for the surprise US attacks, the observer said.
Going forward, the professor fears that if the Yemeni crisis turns into a prolonged, regional crisis, Houthi missile power could be directed at neighboring countries providing direct or indirect support for the US, Britain and Israel. This would fundamentally "change the dynamics of the Middle East” and its resource-based economic well-being, Blumi said.
US Surprise Attack on Yemen: What We Know So Far
US warplanes attacked the Yemeni capital of Sanaa, as well as Saada, Dhamar, Al-Bayda, Radaa, Hajjah, and Marib.
Yemeni Health Ministry spokesperson Anis Al-Asbahi said 31 people were killed and over 100 injured in the attacks, mostly women and children.
CENTCOM said its “precision strikes” were carried out “to defend American interests, deter enemies and restore freedom of navigation.”
The strikes were launched by F/A-18 jets from the USS Truman supercarrier in the Red Sea, and aided by P8 Poseidon, RC-135V and MQ-4C Triton jets and drones flying out of US bases in the Gulf. A British KC2 Voyager out of Cyprus also took part, per Yemeni media reports.
US Secretary of State Marco Rubio spoke to Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, touching on Yemen. Lavrov called for an “immediate” halt to the use of force, and stressed the need for dialog “to find a solution that would prevent further bloodshed.”
The Houthis’ political bureau warned the militia was “prepared to confront escalation with escalation.”
Militia spokesman Yahya Saree announced Sunday that the Houthis had targeted the USS Harry Truman supercarrier and its escorts in the northern Red Sea with 18 ballistic and cruise missiles and a drone.
Saree warned that Ansar Allah “will not hesitate to target all American warships in the Red Sea and in the Arabian Sea in retaliation to the aggression against our country.”
CENTCOM has yet to comment on the Houthi operation, and whether the Truman or its escorts were threatened or damaged in any way.
US and UK commercial vessels and warships have been added back on to the Houthis’ list of legitimate targets.
Houthi Brig. Gen. Abdullah bin Amer recalled that ten years ago, a Gulf coalition sought to oust Ansar Allah in “two weeks,” but “months and years passed…and Yemen has not been subdued.” The same fate will meet today’s aggressors, who were “disappointed before,” and “will definitely be disappointed again,” Amer said.
Houthi political bureau member Hussein al-Azzi sent Trump a letter Sunday following the strikes, telling him he has "very stupid advisors," and warning that the US president could "dream of breaking the will of the Yemeni people" when he becomes "able to uproot" the Brooks Mountain Range with his teeth."
Preparations for Saturday's strikes began after Trump put the Houthis back onto the US’s “terror” listing, and accelerated after they downed another US Reaper drone March 4, per sources cited by Axios.
The strikes come days after the Houthis’ announcement that they would resume attacks on Israeli vessels in the Red and Arabian Seas, citing Israel’s refusal to allow humanitarian aid into Gaza.
