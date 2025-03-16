https://sputnikglobe.com/20250316/heres-whats-really-behind-trumps-surprise-bombardment-of-yemen-1121646349.html

Here's What's Really Behind Trump's Surprise Bombardment of Yemen

Here's What's Really Behind Trump's Surprise Bombardment of Yemen

Sputnik International

President Trump announced “decisive and powerful military action” against the Yemeni militia on Saturday, demanding they halt attacks on shipping and warships in the Red Sea or face “hell” “like nothing you have ever seen before!” Sputnik reached out to a veteran observer of Middle East politics to find out what's really behind the US aggression.

2025-03-16T19:56+0000

2025-03-16T19:56+0000

2025-03-16T19:56+0000

analysis

middle east

donald trump

sergey lavrov

palestinians

israel

red sea

houthis

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/03/10/1121646153_0:131:2512:1544_1920x0_80_0_0_624ee10e876d1fea0c01ba2c3315b4a3.jpg

The strikes have less to do with the Houthis than they do with trying to ensure the survival of the State of Israel, and Israeli and US projects to expel the Palestinians from Gaza, turn the strip into a glitzy Las Vegas-style resort, and exploit its offshore gas resources, the academic said.This, not Trump's claims about "freedom of navigation" in the region, accounts for the surprise US attacks, the observer said.Going forward, the professor fears that if the Yemeni crisis turns into a prolonged, regional crisis, Houthi missile power could be directed at neighboring countries providing direct or indirect support for the US, Britain and Israel. This would fundamentally "change the dynamics of the Middle East” and its resource-based economic well-being, Blumi said.US Surprise Attack on Yemen: What We Know So FarUS warplanes attacked the Yemeni capital of Sanaa, as well as Saada, Dhamar, Al-Bayda, Radaa, Hajjah, and Marib.Yemeni Health Ministry spokesperson Anis Al-Asbahi said 31 people were killed and over 100 injured in the attacks, mostly women and children.CENTCOM said its “precision strikes” were carried out “to defend American interests, deter enemies and restore freedom of navigation.”The strikes were launched by F/A-18 jets from the USS Truman supercarrier in the Red Sea, and aided by P8 Poseidon, RC-135V and MQ-4C Triton jets and drones flying out of US bases in the Gulf. A British KC2 Voyager out of Cyprus also took part, per Yemeni media reports.US Secretary of State Marco Rubio spoke to Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, touching on Yemen. Lavrov called for an “immediate” halt to the use of force, and stressed the need for dialog “to find a solution that would prevent further bloodshed.”The Houthis’ political bureau warned the militia was “prepared to confront escalation with escalation.”Saree warned that Ansar Allah “will not hesitate to target all American warships in the Red Sea and in the Arabian Sea in retaliation to the aggression against our country.”CENTCOM has yet to comment on the Houthi operation, and whether the Truman or its escorts were threatened or damaged in any way.US and UK commercial vessels and warships have been added back on to the Houthis’ list of legitimate targets.Houthi political bureau member Hussein al-Azzi sent Trump a letter Sunday following the strikes, telling him he has "very stupid advisors," and warning that the US president could "dream of breaking the will of the Yemeni people" when he becomes "able to uproot" the Brooks Mountain Range with his teeth."Preparations for Saturday's strikes began after Trump put the Houthis back onto the US’s “terror” listing, and accelerated after they downed another US Reaper drone March 4, per sources cited by Axios.The strikes come days after the Houthis’ announcement that they would resume attacks on Israeli vessels in the Red and Arabian Seas, citing Israel’s refusal to allow humanitarian aid into Gaza.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20250127/houthis-warn-israel-you-break-gaza-ceasefire-we-fire-missiles-1121507507.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20250301/pepe-escobar-from-donbass-to-south-lebanon-and-all-across-brics-its-all-about-resistance-1121608654.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20250120/secretary-of-forever-wars-antony-blinkens-blood-soaked-legacy-1121472986.html

israel

red sea

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2025

Ilya Tsukanov

Ilya Tsukanov

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Ilya Tsukanov

why did trump bomb yemen, why did us attack yemen's houthis, what's behind israel-houthi conflict