NATO Weapons ‘Disappeared’ in Ukraine – POW
A Ukrainian militant taken captive by the Russian Army admitted that he never saw the NATO weapons he was trained to use in Germany in real combat action.
Recently, Western news outlets raised alarms that Ukraine has already become the world's biggest black market for firearms.
NATO Weapons ‘Disappeared’ in Ukraine – POW
