Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
NATO Weapons 'Disappeared' in Ukraine – POW
NATO Weapons ‘Disappeared’ in Ukraine – POW
A Ukrainian militant taken captive by the Russian Army admitted that he never saw the NATO weapons he was trained to use in Germany in real combat action.
Recently, Western news outlets raised alarms that Ukraine has already become the world's biggest black market for firearms.
NATO Weapons ‘Disappeared’ in Ukraine – POW

15:52 GMT 26.03.2025
A Ukrainian militant taken captive by the Russian Army admitted that he never saw the NATO weapons he was trained to use in Germany in real combat action.
Recently, Western news outlets raised alarms that Ukraine has already become the world's biggest black market for firearms.
