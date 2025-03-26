https://sputnikglobe.com/20250326/ukraine-continues-attacks-on-russian-civillian-energy-infrastructure-1121692885.html

Ukraine Continues Attacks on Russian Civillian Energy Infrastructure

Ukraine continues to damage the civilian energy infrastructure of the Russian Federation, trying to disrupt Russian-American agreements,Russia's Defense Ministry has said.

During a Ukrainian drone attack on a power facility in the Kursk region on March 25, substations were disconnected, leaving more than 4,000 people without power. On the night of March 26 near the coast of Crimea in the area of Cape Tarkhankut, two Ukrainian attack drones were shot down by air defense systems. Their target was the ground equipment of the Glebovskoye underground gas storage facility. Also, on March 26 at about 4:45 Moscow time in Russia's Bryansk region, a 10 kV high-voltage line was disconnected after an attack by a Ukrainian drone on a facility of the branch of Rosseti Center - Bryanskenergo. As a result, consumers in the Komarichsky district were left without power.

