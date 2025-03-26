International
The Atlantic Reveals More Screenshots To Prove Trump's Team DID SHARE War Plans ONLINE
The Atlantic Reveals More Screenshots To Prove Trump's Team DID SHARE War Plans ONLINE
The Atlantic reveals more screenshots to prove Trump's team did share war plans online.
The screenshots prove that detailed information about which aircraft would launch missiles and when was posted on Signal two hours before the attack, despite the White House trying to downplay it, the Atlantic stressed.
The Atlantic Reveals More Screenshots To Prove Trump's Team DID SHARE War Plans ONLINE

14:07 GMT 26.03.2025
The Atlantic reveals more screenshots to prove Trump's team did share war plans online.
The screenshots prove that detailed information about which aircraft would launch missiles and when was posted on Signal two hours before the attack, despite the White House trying to downplay it, the Atlantic stressed.
