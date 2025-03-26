https://sputnikglobe.com/20250326/trumps-team-did-share-classified-info-via-signal---reports-1121693682.html
The Atlantic Reveals More Screenshots To Prove Trump's Team DID SHARE War Plans ONLINE
The Atlantic Reveals More Screenshots To Prove Trump's Team DID SHARE War Plans ONLINE
Sputnik International
The Atlantic reveals more screenshots to prove Trump's team did share war plans online.
2025-03-26T14:07+0000
2025-03-26T14:07+0000
2025-03-26T14:10+0000
world
us
donald trump
white house
houthi
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/0c/13/1121209309_0:161:3067:1886_1920x0_80_0_0_92ef7554bfe2d4b622f4cfa37f9269c5.jpg
The screenshots prove that detailed information about which aircraft would launch missiles and when was posted on Signal two hours before the attack, despite the White House trying to downplay it, the Atlantic stressed.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/0c/13/1121209309_169:0:2898:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_a4653664766b4867f9b82f4b02f07b4d.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
us military operations, us war on houthi, houthi us conflict, us clash with houthi
us military operations, us war on houthi, houthi us conflict, us clash with houthi
The Atlantic Reveals More Screenshots To Prove Trump's Team DID SHARE War Plans ONLINE
14:07 GMT 26.03.2025 (Updated: 14:10 GMT 26.03.2025)
The Atlantic reveals more screenshots to prove Trump's team did share war plans online.
The screenshots prove that detailed information about which aircraft would launch missiles and when was posted on Signal
two hours before the attack, despite the White House trying to downplay it, the Atlantic stressed.