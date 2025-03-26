https://sputnikglobe.com/20250326/trumps-team-did-share-classified-info-via-signal---reports-1121693682.html

The Atlantic Reveals More Screenshots To Prove Trump's Team DID SHARE War Plans ONLINE

The Atlantic reveals more screenshots to prove Trump's team did share war plans online.

The screenshots prove that detailed information about which aircraft would launch missiles and when was posted on Signal two hours before the attack, despite the White House trying to downplay it, the Atlantic stressed.

