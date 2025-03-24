https://sputnikglobe.com/20250324/trump-team-unwittingly-sends-yemen-strike-plans-to-editor-of-neoliberal-magazine-the-president-1121682439.html
Trump Team Unwittingly Sends Yemen Strike Plans to Editor of Neoliberal Magazine the President Hates
The Atlantic editor-in-chief Jeffrey Goldberg was included in a confidential Signal messaging chain detailing US planning. Here’s what was revealed.
In a message to Pete Hegseth, Vice President Vance said it was at the DoD chief’s discretion whether or not to proceed. “I just hate bailing Europe out again,” Vance said.Hegseth responded by saying he “fully” shared Vance’s sentiments about the "free-loading" Europeans, but added that the US was the only one capable of engaging the Houthis "on our side of the ledger."A user named S M (presumably WH deputy chief of staff Stephen Miller) chimed in, saying that “as [he] heard it, the president was clear: green light.”In return, the US would look to “extract” “some further economic gain” from the Europeans, S M indicated.A follow-up message by Hegseth titled “TEAM UPDATE” provided operational details on the attacks, targeting details, which weapons the US would be using, and attack sequencing.What happened?By Goldberg’s account, he was added to the confidential chat by National Security Advisor Mike Waltz, and didn’t believe it was real at first, fearing it might be an attempt “to somehow entrap” him or a script “by a particularly adept AI text generator.”The White House has confirmed that Goldberg had been made privy to classified discussions and information by mistake. “We are reviewing how an inadvertent number was added to the chain,” NSC spokesman Brian Hughes said.The Atlantic and its editor-in-chief have been a longtime source of Trump’s ire, with the president dubbing it a "second-" or "third-rate," “failing magazine” and calling "sleazebag reporter" Goldberg out by name multiple times over what Trump said was false reporting on his private conversations.
