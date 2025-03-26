https://sputnikglobe.com/20250326/white-house-blames-biden-for-the-signal-leak-1121695554.html
White House Blames Biden for the Signal Leak
White House Blames Biden for the Signal Leak
Sputnik International
The White House deflects blame for the Signal leak by citing Biden’s botched Afghanistan exit—where 13 troops died unaccounted—and his delayed Houthi terror label, accusing his “weakness” of emboldening militants while dismissing Democratic critics.
2025-03-26T19:40+0000
2025-03-26T19:40+0000
2025-03-26T23:11+0000
americas
signal
leak
karoline leavitt
mike waltz
us forces afghanistan
joe biden
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/03/1a/1121695390_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_f731bfb578a3d533db25107b61affdb4.jpg
She also recalled Biden's move to designate the Houthis as a terrorist organization.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250326/trumps-team-did-share-classified-info-via-signal---reports-1121693682.html
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230829/new-book-reveals-biden-white-house-did-not-foresee-chaotic-withdrawal-from-afghanistan-1112975198.html
americas
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/03/1a/1121695390_54:0:2785:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_d82c7cce43680662755202f0ba7c7492.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
karoline leaavitt, white house press secretary, press briefing, us aghanistan withdrawal, signal laek, the atlantic, yemeni strikes leak
karoline leaavitt, white house press secretary, press briefing, us aghanistan withdrawal, signal laek, the atlantic, yemeni strikes leak
White House Blames Biden for the Signal Leak
19:40 GMT 26.03.2025 (Updated: 23:11 GMT 26.03.2025)
The White House deflects blame for the Signal leak by citing Biden’s botched Afghanistan exit—where 13 troops died unaccounted—and his delayed Houthi terror label, accusing his “weakness” of emboldening militants while dismissing Democratic critics.
"We are not going to be lectured about national security and American troops by Democrats and the mainstream media, who turned the other cheek when the Biden Administration left 13 service members dead in Afghanistan and not a single person was held accountable," she said during a press briefing.
Karoline Leavitt
White House Press Secretary
She also recalled Biden's move to designate the Houthis as a terrorist organization.
"It's important to remember why this powerful action took place in the first place: Because of Joe Biden's incompetence and pathetic weakness on the world stage for years, the Houthi terrorists grew emboldened," Karoline Leavitt added.
Karoline Leavitt
White House Press Secretary
29 August 2023, 23:58 GMT