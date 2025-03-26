International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Americas
Sputnik brings you all the latest breaking stories, expert analysis and videos from North and South America.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250326/white-house-blames-biden-for-the-signal-leak-1121695554.html
White House Blames Biden for the Signal Leak
White House Blames Biden for the Signal Leak
Sputnik International
The White House deflects blame for the Signal leak by citing Biden’s botched Afghanistan exit—where 13 troops died unaccounted—and his delayed Houthi terror label, accusing his “weakness” of emboldening militants while dismissing Democratic critics.
2025-03-26T19:40+0000
2025-03-26T23:11+0000
americas
signal
leak
karoline leavitt
mike waltz
us forces afghanistan
joe biden
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/03/1a/1121695390_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_f731bfb578a3d533db25107b61affdb4.jpg
She also recalled Biden's move to designate the Houthis as a terrorist organization.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250326/trumps-team-did-share-classified-info-via-signal---reports-1121693682.html
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230829/new-book-reveals-biden-white-house-did-not-foresee-chaotic-withdrawal-from-afghanistan-1112975198.html
americas
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/03/1a/1121695390_54:0:2785:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_d82c7cce43680662755202f0ba7c7492.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
karoline leaavitt, white house press secretary, press briefing, us aghanistan withdrawal, signal laek, the atlantic, yemeni strikes leak
karoline leaavitt, white house press secretary, press briefing, us aghanistan withdrawal, signal laek, the atlantic, yemeni strikes leak

White House Blames Biden for the Signal Leak

19:40 GMT 26.03.2025 (Updated: 23:11 GMT 26.03.2025)
© AP Photo / Mark SchiefelbeinWhite House press secretary Karoline Leavitt speaks during a briefing at the White House
White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt speaks during a briefing at the White House - Sputnik International, 1920, 26.03.2025
© AP Photo / Mark Schiefelbein
Subscribe
The White House deflects blame for the Signal leak by citing Biden’s botched Afghanistan exit—where 13 troops died unaccounted—and his delayed Houthi terror label, accusing his “weakness” of emboldening militants while dismissing Democratic critics.

"We are not going to be lectured about national security and American troops by Democrats and the mainstream media, who turned the other cheek when the Biden Administration left 13 service members dead in Afghanistan and not a single person was held accountable," she said during a press briefing.

Karoline Leavitt
White House Press Secretary
President-elect Donald Trump speaks during a news conference at Mar-a-Lago, Monday, Dec. 16, 2024. - Sputnik International, 1920, 26.03.2025
World
The Atlantic Reveals More Screenshots To Prove Trump's Team DID SHARE War Plans ONLINE
14:07 GMT
She also recalled Biden's move to designate the Houthis as a terrorist organization.

"It's important to remember why this powerful action took place in the first place: Because of Joe Biden's incompetence and pathetic weakness on the world stage for years, the Houthi terrorists grew emboldened," Karoline Leavitt added.

Karoline Leavitt
White House Press Secretary
Marines assigned to the 24th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) await a flight to Kabul Afghanistan, at Al Udeied Air Base, Qatar Tuesday, Aug. 17, 2021 - Sputnik International, 1920, 29.08.2023
World
New Book Reveals Biden White House Did Not Foresee Chaotic Withdrawal From Afghanistan
29 August 2023, 23:58 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2025 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала