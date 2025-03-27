International
Draft Minerals Deal With the US Not in Ukraine's Favor — Rada Lawmaker
The draft agreement between Kiev and Washington on Ukrainian resources now includes all minerals, including oil and gas, said member of the Verkhovnaya Rada, Yaroslav Zheleznyak.
2025-03-27T11:40+0000
The agreement is expected to be indefinite, while security guarantees for Ukraine are not mentioned there, he said, referring to the text of the draft deal he had obtained.
27.03.2025
Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky wipes his eye during a press conference with Finland's President Alexander Stubb, in Kiev, Ukraine
The draft agreement between Kiev and Washington on Ukrainian resources now includes all minerals, including oil and gas, said member of the Verkhovnaya Rada, Yaroslav Zheleznyak.
The agreement is expected to be indefinite, while security guarantees for Ukraine are not mentioned there, he said, referring to the text of the draft deal he had obtained.
