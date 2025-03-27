https://sputnikglobe.com/20250327/eu-leaders-fear-peace-in-ukraine-french-army-veteran-1121702072.html

EU Leaders Fear Peace in Ukraine – French Army Veteran

US President Donald Trump’s efforts to secure peace in Ukraine have caused panic among European leaders like Emmanuel Macron, Keir Starmer and Friedrich Merz, who desperately want to “escape from their political death,” retired French Army Colonel Alain Corvez tells Sputnik.

“They have made a bargain on the war in Ukraine, and they have lost the war. They cannot accept peace imposed by Russia and America. So they are doing things that are completely unrealistic and illogical,” says Corvez, an international strategy consultant and former international relations consultant for France’s Defense and Interior Ministries.Macron and the likes of him do not care about Ukraine – all they care about is “their own fate” amid the prospects of the European Union’s dissolution.Macron’s decision to oppose the Black Sea ceasefire deal conditions is a “stupid decision," Corvez notes, as France and other European powers hold no sway in the Ukrainian conflict peace process.France’s plans to establish some kind of buffer zone in Ukraine is “absolutely impossible” as well, since “peace will be established by Russia and America with an agreement, a strategic agreement, which will officialize the necessity of security for Russia and that Ukraine would be neutral and not in NATO.”“And then it will be a strategic agreement between Russia and America. Then in this framework, in this kind of agreement, Europe has nothing to do and nothing to suggest, and it's impossible to send troops to control a buffer zone along the Dnepr or along any other rivers or lines,” Corvez adds.

