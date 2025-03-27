https://sputnikglobe.com/20250327/four-us-soldiers-missing-in-lithuania-1121696588.html

Four US Soldiers Missing in Lithuania

Lithuania hosts hundreds of American troops, who are stationed in the ex-Soviet republic on a rotational basis.

An M88 Hercules armored vehicle the four missing American servicemen were in during a training exercise has been found submerged in a body of water, the US Amy said.NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte earlier suggested that the four missing soldiers had died.

