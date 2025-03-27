https://sputnikglobe.com/20250327/four-us-soldiers-missing-in-lithuania-1121696588.html
Four US Soldiers Missing in Lithuania
Sputnik International
Lithuania hosts hundreds of American troops, who are stationed in the ex-Soviet republic on a rotational basis.
An M88 Hercules armored vehicle the four missing American servicemen were in during a training exercise has been found submerged in a body of water, the US Amy said.NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte earlier suggested that the four missing soldiers had died.
An M88 Hercules armored vehicle the four missing American servicemen were in during a training exercise has been found submerged in a body of water, the US Amy said.
This came as NATO spokesperson Allison Hart stated that the search for the soldiers – all from 1st Brigade, 3rd Infantry – is underway.
NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte earlier suggested that the four missing soldiers had died.
