International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250327/four-us-soldiers-missing-in-lithuania-1121696588.html
Four US Soldiers Missing in Lithuania
Four US Soldiers Missing in Lithuania
Sputnik International
Lithuania hosts hundreds of American troops, who are stationed in the ex-Soviet republic on a rotational basis.
2025-03-27T06:05+0000
2025-03-27T06:05+0000
world
us
lithuania
nato
soldiers
search
training
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/03/1b/1121696426_0:0:2885:1623_1920x0_80_0_0_7962ff32926bc5cfe6f0da638a16f2c1.jpg
An M88 Hercules armored vehicle the four missing American servicemen were in during a training exercise has been found submerged in a body of water, the US Amy said.NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte earlier suggested that the four missing soldiers had died.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240901/lithuanias-base-construction-provocative-amid-nato-expansion---russian-foreign-ministry-1119977684.html
lithuania
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/03/1b/1121696426_51:0:2780:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_e556df164cc34bc2b601fd2d7e9330ed.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
hundreds of american troops, training exercise, four missing us servicemen
hundreds of american troops, training exercise, four missing us servicemen

Four US Soldiers Missing in Lithuania

06:05 GMT 27.03.2025
© AP Photo / Mindaugas KulbisMembers of the US Army's 1st Armoured Battalion of the 9th Regiment, 1st Division from Fort Hood in Texas rest next to Bradley Infantry Fighting Vehicles after arriving at the Pabrade railway station some 50 km (31 miles) north of the capital Vilnius, Lithuania, Monday, Oct. 21, 2019.
Members of the US Army's 1st Armoured Battalion of the 9th Regiment, 1st Division from Fort Hood in Texas rest next to Bradley Infantry Fighting Vehicles after arriving at the Pabrade railway station some 50 km (31 miles) north of the capital Vilnius, Lithuania, Monday, Oct. 21, 2019. - Sputnik International, 1920, 27.03.2025
© AP Photo / Mindaugas Kulbis
Subscribe
Lithuania hosts hundreds of American troops, who are stationed in the ex-Soviet republic on a rotational basis.
An M88 Hercules armored vehicle the four missing American servicemen were in during a training exercise has been found submerged in a body of water, the US Amy said.
This came as NATO spokesperson Allison Hart stated that the search for the soldiers – all from 1st Brigade, 3rd Infantry – is underway.
NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte earlier suggested that the four missing soldiers had died.
U.S. soldiers attend an opening ceremony of military exercise 'Iron Wolf 2017', at the training range in Pabrade, north of the capital Vilnius, Lithuania on Monday, June 12, 2017 - Sputnik International, 1920, 01.09.2024
World
Lithuania's Base Construction Provocative Amid NATO Expansion - Russian Foreign Ministry
1 September 2024, 08:42 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2025 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала