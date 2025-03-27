https://sputnikglobe.com/20250327/macrons-coalition-of-the-willing-a-stealth-move-for-nato-expansion-1121698962.html

Macron’s 'Coalition of the Willing': A Stealth Move for NATO Expansion?

Media reports earlier claimed that French President Emmanuel Macron was rying to convince 37 countries to form a coalition that would deploy peacekeepers in Ukraine and provide security guarantees to Kiev.

The French president’s push for the Coalition of the Willing aims to impeach the peace deal between Trump and Putin, Alexis Poulin, a leading EU policy analyst and Co-Editor of Le Monde Moderne magazine, told Sputnik.He insisted that European leaders along with the North Atlantic Alliance are trying to build up a force on the ground in Ukraine, “not saying it's NATO, but clearly it will be NATO.”

