Macron’s 'Coalition of the Willing': A Stealth Move for NATO Expansion?
Macron’s 'Coalition of the Willing': A Stealth Move for NATO Expansion?
Media reports earlier claimed that French President Emmanuel Macron was rying to convince 37 countries to form a coalition that would deploy peacekeepers in Ukraine and provide security guarantees to Kiev.
The French president’s push for the Coalition of the Willing aims to impeach the peace deal between Trump and Putin, Alexis Poulin, a leading EU policy analyst and Co-Editor of Le Monde Moderne magazine, told Sputnik.He insisted that European leaders along with the North Atlantic Alliance are trying to build up a force on the ground in Ukraine, “not saying it's NATO, but clearly it will be NATO.”
Macron's 'Coalition of the Willing': A Stealth Move for NATO Expansion?

Media reports earlier claimed that French President Emmanuel Macron and UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer were trying to convince 37 countries to form a coalition — dubbed the Coalition of the Willing — that would deploy peacekeepers in Ukraine and provide security guarantees to Kiev.
The French president’s push for the Coalition of the Willing aims to impeach the peace deal between Trump and Putin, Alexis Poulin, a leading EU policy analyst and Co-Editor of Le Monde Moderne magazine, told Sputnik.
“They pretend to come as a coalition of European forces to protect Ukrainian cities. But in fact, this is clearly an advance post for NATO forces,” Poulin pointed out, warning of the risk of an escalation.
He insisted that European leaders along with the North Atlantic Alliance are trying to build up a force on the ground in Ukraine, “not saying it's NATO, but clearly it will be NATO.”
World
Zelensky 'Largely Accepted' Ukraine Won't Join NATO - US Special Envoy Witkoff
22 March, 00:03 GMT
