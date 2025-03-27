https://sputnikglobe.com/20250327/new-russian-ambassador-to-us-darchiev-arrives-at-his-residence-in-washington-1121696229.html

New Russian Ambassador to US Darchiev Arrives at His Residence in Washington

New Russian Ambassador to US Darchiev Arrives at His Residence in Washington

Sputnik International

Alexander Darchiev told reporters upon arrival at JFK Airport that his goal is to resume practical work on restoring US-Russian diplomatic relations.

2025-03-27T02:36+0000

2025-03-27T02:36+0000

2025-03-27T04:07+0000

world

russia

us-russia relations

us-russia dialogue

moscow's response to us' seizure of russian diplomatic property, expulsion of diplomats

diplomatic relations

us sanctions

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/03/1b/1121696063_0:180:3001:1868_1920x0_80_0_0_c1761341c222f205eb4296c1552c2503.jpg

Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump have set the task of restoring interstate ties and normalizing the work of diplomatic missions, new Russian Ambassador to the United States Alexander Darchiev said.Eliminating the "toxic legacy" of the sanctions campaign against Russia and resolving the issues that have accumulated in relations between Moscow and Washington will require even greater efforts, he pointed out.New Russian Ambassador to the United States Alexander Darchiev has said he plans to work on resuming air traffic between the United States and Russia, easing visa procedures for ordinary Russians, and returning Washington-confiscated properties to Moscow.An informal presentation of credentials by Russia's new ambassador to the United States, Alexander Darchiev, is scheduled for March 27, according to the State Department.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20250325/kremlin-releases-key-results-from-russia-us-meeting-in-riyadh-on-ukraine-peace-1121690397.html

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2025

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

us-russia relations, us-russia diplomatic ties, us-russia talks, russia's new ambassador to us