New Russian Ambassador to US Darchiev Arrives at His Residence in Washington
New Russian Ambassador to US Darchiev Arrives at His Residence in Washington
Alexander Darchiev told reporters upon arrival at JFK Airport that his goal is to resume practical work on restoring US-Russian diplomatic relations.
Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump have set the task of restoring interstate ties and normalizing the work of diplomatic missions, new Russian Ambassador to the United States Alexander Darchiev said.Eliminating the "toxic legacy" of the sanctions campaign against Russia and resolving the issues that have accumulated in relations between Moscow and Washington will require even greater efforts, he pointed out.New Russian Ambassador to the United States Alexander Darchiev has said he plans to work on resuming air traffic between the United States and Russia, easing visa procedures for ordinary Russians, and returning Washington-confiscated properties to Moscow.An informal presentation of credentials by Russia's new ambassador to the United States, Alexander Darchiev, is scheduled for March 27, according to the State Department.
New Russian Ambassador to US Darchiev Arrives at His Residence in Washington
02:36 GMT 27.03.2025 (Updated: 04:07 GMT 27.03.2025)
Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump have set the task of restoring interstate ties and normalizing the work of diplomatic missions, new Russian Ambassador to the United States Alexander Darchiev said.
"The corresponding work is already underway in all areas, there is a focus on results from both sides," Darchiev said.
Alexander Darchiev
New Russian Ambassador to the US
Eliminating the "toxic legacy" of the sanctions campaign against Russia and resolving the issues that have accumulated in relations between Moscow and Washington will require even greater efforts, he pointed out.
New Russian Ambassador to the United States Alexander Darchiev has said he plans to work on resuming air traffic between the United States and Russia, easing visa procedures for ordinary Russians, and returning Washington-confiscated properties to Moscow.
"Such difficult issues as returning six confiscated properties owned by the Russian Federation to the Russian side, and resuming direct air traffic with Russia, which was interrupted due to Washington's fault. I plan to deal with all of this in a meaningful way," he said.
An informal presentation of credentials by Russia's new ambassador to the United States, Alexander Darchiev, is scheduled for March 27, according to the State Department.