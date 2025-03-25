International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250325/kremlin-releases-key-results-from-russia-us-meeting-in-riyadh-on-ukraine-peace-1121690397.html
Kremlin Releases Key Results From Russia-US Meeting in Riyadh on Ukraine Peace
Kremlin Releases Key Results From Russia-US Meeting in Riyadh on Ukraine Peace
Sputnik International
Russia and the United States will continue to work to achieve a stable and lasting peace, the Kremlin said on Tuesday.
2025-03-25T16:29+0000
2025-03-25T16:29+0000
world
russia
ukraine
black sea
riyadh
kremlin
peace
ceasefire
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/106995/19/1069951908_0:75:3379:1975_1920x0_80_0_0_6dd0db369145af386a5be38a755f8ae6.jpg
The two sides agreed to ensure the implementation of the "Black Sea Initiative", which includes ensuring the safety of navigation in the Black Sea, the non-use of force and the prevention of the use of commercial vessels for military purposes while organizing appropriate control measures by inspecting such vessels. The US will assist in the restoration of access of Russian agricultural and fertilizer exports to the world market, the reduction of the costs of insurance of maritime transportation, and the expansion of access to ports and payment systems for conducting such transactions. These points will step into effect when:Russia and the United States welcome the assistance of third countries aimed at supporting the implementation of agreements in the energy and maritime spheres, the Kremlin added.The sides have agreed to develop measures to reach an agreement on banning strikes on Russian and Ukrainian energy facilities of with the possibility of extension, the Kremlin added.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250325/us-discusses-30-day-black-sea-ceasefire-with-russia-ukraine-at-riyadh-talks-1121685507.html
russia
ukraine
black sea
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/106995/19/1069951908_323:0:3054:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_4f4655d12624b88df94342714d678d1f.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
russia and the united states, long and lasting peace, russia-us meeting
russia and the united states, long and lasting peace, russia-us meeting

Kremlin Releases Key Results From Russia-US Meeting in Riyadh on Ukraine Peace

16:29 GMT 25.03.2025
© Sputnik / Ekaterina Chesnokova / Go to the mediabankMoscow, Kremlin view
Moscow, Kremlin view - Sputnik International, 1920, 25.03.2025
© Sputnik / Ekaterina Chesnokova
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
Russia and the United States will continue to work to achieve a stable and lasting peace, the Kremlin said on Tuesday.
The two sides agreed to ensure the implementation of the "Black Sea Initiative", which includes ensuring the safety of navigation in the Black Sea, the non-use of force and the prevention of the use of commercial vessels for military purposes while organizing appropriate control measures by inspecting such vessels.
The US will assist in the restoration of access of Russian agricultural and fertilizer exports to the world market, the reduction of the costs of insurance of maritime transportation, and the expansion of access to ports and payment systems for conducting such transactions.
These points will step into effect when:
Sanctions are lifted against Russia's Rosselkhozbank and other financial organizations involved in ensuring operations on international trade in food (including fish) and fertilizers, their reconnection to SWIFT, opening of the necessary correspondent accounts;
Restrictions are lifted on trade financing
Sanctions are removed from companies producing and exporting food and fertilizers, as well as insurance companies handling food cargoes and fertilizers.
Russia and the United States welcome the assistance of third countries aimed at supporting the implementation of agreements in the energy and maritime spheres, the Kremlin added.
The sides have agreed to develop measures to reach an agreement on banning strikes on Russian and Ukrainian energy facilities of with the possibility of extension, the Kremlin added.
Panorama of Riyadh, the Saudi Arabian capital - Sputnik International, 1920, 25.03.2025
World
US Discusses 30-Day Black Sea Ceasefire With Russia, Ukraine at Riyadh Talks
10:16 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2025 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала