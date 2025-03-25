https://sputnikglobe.com/20250325/kremlin-releases-key-results-from-russia-us-meeting-in-riyadh-on-ukraine-peace-1121690397.html
Kremlin Releases Key Results From Russia-US Meeting in Riyadh on Ukraine Peace
Russia and the United States will continue to work to achieve a stable and lasting peace, the Kremlin said on Tuesday.
The two sides agreed to ensure the implementation of the "Black Sea Initiative", which includes ensuring the safety of navigation in the Black Sea, the non-use of force and the prevention of the use of commercial vessels for military purposes while organizing appropriate control measures by inspecting such vessels. The US will assist in the restoration of access of Russian agricultural and fertilizer exports to the world market, the reduction of the costs of insurance of maritime transportation, and the expansion of access to ports and payment systems for conducting such transactions.
The two sides agreed to ensure the implementation of the "Black Sea Initiative", which includes ensuring the safety of navigation in the Black Sea, the non-use of force and the prevention of the use of commercial vessels for military purposes while organizing appropriate control measures by inspecting such vessels.
The US will assist in the restoration of access of Russian agricultural and fertilizer exports to the world market, the reduction of the costs of insurance of maritime transportation, and the expansion of access to ports and payment systems for conducting such transactions.
These points will step into effect when:
Sanctions are lifted against Russia's Rosselkhozbank and other financial organizations involved in ensuring operations on international trade in food (including fish) and fertilizers, their reconnection to SWIFT, opening of the necessary correspondent accounts;
Restrictions are lifted on trade financing
Sanctions are removed from companies producing and exporting food and fertilizers, as well as insurance companies handling food cargoes and fertilizers.
Russia and the United States welcome the assistance of third countries aimed at supporting the implementation of agreements in the energy and maritime spheres, the Kremlin added.
The sides have agreed to develop measures to reach an agreement on banning strikes on Russian and Ukrainian energy facilities
of with the possibility of extension, the Kremlin added.