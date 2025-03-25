https://sputnikglobe.com/20250325/kremlin-releases-key-results-from-russia-us-meeting-in-riyadh-on-ukraine-peace-1121690397.html

Kremlin Releases Key Results From Russia-US Meeting in Riyadh on Ukraine Peace

Russia and the United States will continue to work to achieve a stable and lasting peace, the Kremlin said on Tuesday.

The two sides agreed to ensure the implementation of the "Black Sea Initiative", which includes ensuring the safety of navigation in the Black Sea, the non-use of force and the prevention of the use of commercial vessels for military purposes while organizing appropriate control measures by inspecting such vessels. The US will assist in the restoration of access of Russian agricultural and fertilizer exports to the world market, the reduction of the costs of insurance of maritime transportation, and the expansion of access to ports and payment systems for conducting such transactions. These points will step into effect when:Russia and the United States welcome the assistance of third countries aimed at supporting the implementation of agreements in the energy and maritime spheres, the Kremlin added.The sides have agreed to develop measures to reach an agreement on banning strikes on Russian and Ukrainian energy facilities of with the possibility of extension, the Kremlin added.

