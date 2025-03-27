https://sputnikglobe.com/20250327/putin-says-temporary-governance-in-ukraine-could-be-discussed-under-auspices-of-un-1121702606.html
Sputnik International
The possibility of introducing temporary governance in Ukraine could be discussed under the auspices of the United Nations together with the United States, European countries and Russian partners, Russian President Vladimir Putin said.
The introduction of temporary governance in Ukraine would allow democratic elections to be held in the country, Putin added."And for what? To hold democratic elections, to bring to power a viable government that enjoys the people's trust. And then begin negotiations with them on a peace treaty, sign legitimate documents that will be recognized throughout the world and will be reliable and stable. This is only one option, I am not saying that there are no others," the president noted.Russian President made other statements regarding foreign policy and the conflict in Ukraine while talking to sailors of the nuclear-powered submarine cruiser Arkhangelsk.Russia has a strategic initiative along the entire front line, the President stressed. Russia controls 99% of the territory of the Lugansk People's Republic and more than 70% of the territory of the DPR, Kherson and Zaporozhye regions, Putin noted.Russia is ready to cooperate with all countries that want to eliminate the causes of the Ukrainian conflict for a peaceful settlement. Moscow is ready to collaborate with Europe on Ukraine, but the EU behaves inconsistently and constantly tries to "lead Russia by the nose," he added. Russia will no longer make mistakes based on excessive trust in its so-called partners, Putin stressed. The Russian President mentioned the BRICS countries and the DPRK among the partners Russia is ready to work with for a peaceful settlement of the conflict in Ukraine.
The introduction of temporary governance in Ukraine would allow democratic elections to be held in the country, Putin added.
"And for what? To hold democratic elections, to bring to power a viable government that enjoys the people's trust. And then begin negotiations with them on a peace treaty, sign legitimate documents that will be recognized throughout the world and will be reliable and stable. This is only one option, I am not saying that there are no others," the president noted.
Russian President made other statements regarding foreign policy and the conflict in Ukraine while talking to sailors of the nuclear-powered submarine cruiser Arkhangelsk.
Russia has a strategic initiative along the entire front line, the President stressed.
Russia controls 99% of the territory of the Lugansk People's Republic and more than 70% of the territory of the DPR, Kherson and Zaporozhye regions, Putin noted.
"I said not long ago that we would push them out, but there is reason to believe that we will finish them off," he added.
Vladimir Putin
President of the Russian Federation
Russia is ready to cooperate with all countries that want to eliminate the causes of the Ukrainian conflict for a peaceful settlement. Moscow is ready to collaborate with Europe on Ukraine, but the EU behaves inconsistently and constantly tries to "lead Russia by the nose," he added.
"The curators from Europe have convinced Kiev to continue the war to the last Ukrainian in order to inflict a strategic defeat on Russia," the Russian president said.
Russia will no longer make mistakes based on excessive trust in its so-called partners, Putin stressed. The Russian President mentioned the BRICS countries and the DPRK among the partners Russia is ready to work with for a peaceful settlement of the conflict in Ukraine.