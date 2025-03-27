https://sputnikglobe.com/20250327/putin-says-temporary-governance-in-ukraine-could-be-discussed-under-auspices-of-un-1121702606.html

Putin Says Temporary Governance in Ukraine Could Be Discussed Under Auspices of UN

The possibility of introducing temporary governance in Ukraine could be discussed under the auspices of the United Nations together with the United States, European countries and Russian partners, Russian President Vladimir Putin said.

The introduction of temporary governance in Ukraine would allow democratic elections to be held in the country, Putin added."And for what? To hold democratic elections, to bring to power a viable government that enjoys the people's trust. And then begin negotiations with them on a peace treaty, sign legitimate documents that will be recognized throughout the world and will be reliable and stable. This is only one option, I am not saying that there are no others," the president noted.Russian President made other statements regarding foreign policy and the conflict in Ukraine while talking to sailors of the nuclear-powered submarine cruiser Arkhangelsk.Russia has a strategic initiative along the entire front line, the President stressed. Russia controls 99% of the territory of the Lugansk People's Republic and more than 70% of the territory of the DPR, Kherson and Zaporozhye regions, Putin noted.Russia is ready to cooperate with all countries that want to eliminate the causes of the Ukrainian conflict for a peaceful settlement. Moscow is ready to collaborate with Europe on Ukraine, but the EU behaves inconsistently and constantly tries to "lead Russia by the nose," he added. Russia will no longer make mistakes based on excessive trust in its so-called partners, Putin stressed. The Russian President mentioned the BRICS countries and the DPRK among the partners Russia is ready to work with for a peaceful settlement of the conflict in Ukraine.

