Putin's Proposal Is a Trap for the Europeans — Larry Johnson
Britain and France will be pressured by the US to support Russia's proposal for interim rule in Ukraine at the UN, the retired CIA intelligence officer and State Department official told Sputnik.
Russian President Vladimir Putin earlier said that the possibility of introducing temporary governance in Ukraine could be discussed under the auspices of the United Nations together with the United States, European countries and Russian partners."The possibility of introducing temporary governance in Ukraine under the auspices of the UN could be discussed with the United States and even with European countries, of course, with our partners and friends," Putin said.The introduction of temporary governance in Ukraine would allow democratic elections to be held in the country, Putin added.
Putin's Proposal Is a Trap for the Europeans — Larry Johnson
23:19 GMT 27.03.2025 (Updated: 03:50 GMT 28.03.2025)
Britain and France will be pressured by the US to support Russia's proposal for interim rule in Ukraine at the UN, the retired CIA intelligence officer and State Department official told Sputnik.
"I fully anticipate that the United States would endorse it. But I think we could be faced with seeing France and England veto it. So, they will face significant pressure from the United State to support it," Larry Johnson added.
Larry Johnson
Retired CIA intelligence officer and State Department official
