https://sputnikglobe.com/20250327/putins-proposal-is-a-trap-for-the-europeans--larry-johnson-1121702966.html

Putin's Proposal Is a Trap for the Europeans — Larry Johnson

Putin's Proposal Is a Trap for the Europeans — Larry Johnson

Sputnik International

Britain and France will be pressured by the US to support Russia's proposal for interim rule in Ukraine at the UN, the retired CIA intelligence officer and State Department official told Sputnik.

2025-03-27T23:19+0000

2025-03-27T23:19+0000

2025-03-28T03:50+0000

analysis

larry johnson

russia

us-russia relations

europe

ukraine

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/03/1c/1121702809_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_c641e99dc6742a6502c89b085af5dae4.jpg

Russian President Vladimir Putin earlier said that the possibility of introducing temporary governance in Ukraine could be discussed under the auspices of the United Nations together with the United States, European countries and Russian partners."The possibility of introducing temporary governance in Ukraine under the auspices of the UN could be discussed with the United States and even with European countries, of course, with our partners and friends," Putin said.The introduction of temporary governance in Ukraine would allow democratic elections to be held in the country, Putin added.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20250327/putin-says-temporary-governance-in-ukraine-could-be-discussed-under-auspices-of-un-1121702606.html

russia

ukraine

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2025

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Putin's proposal is a trap for the Europeans - Larry Johnson Sputnik International Putin's proposal is a trap for the Europeans - Larry Johnson 2025-03-27T23:19+0000 true PT1M26S

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

larry johnson, ukraine peace process, is zelensky legitimate president, why zelensky is dictator, future elections in ukraine