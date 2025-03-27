https://sputnikglobe.com/20250327/they-wanted-to-cut-off-our-fingers-russian-survivor-of-ukraines-kursk-horrors-speaks-out-1121697024.html
'They Wanted to Cut Off Our Fingers': Russian Survivor of Ukraine's Kursk Horrors Speaks Out
Ukraine incursion into Kursk Region was accompanied by numerous war crimes, currently being investigated by Russian law enforcers. The people who survived their occupation, were in mortal danger.
Ukraine's incursion into the Kursk region was marked by numerous war crimes that are currently under investigation by Russian law enforcement officials. The residents who endured the occupation faced grave danger to their lives.
Woman recalls Ukrainian atrocities
Ukrainian troops occupying villages in the Kursk region harassed and terrorized local civilians, threatening to mutilate them by cutting off their fingers and imprisoning them in a basement. This chilling account comes from a woman who survived the ordeal, as she recounted her experiences to a military investigator.
"They [Ukrainian militants] intimidated civilians, saying that if we have children, grandchildren, who are in the military, they will throw us into basements and cut off our fingers,” the woman revealed.
Ukraine's incursion into the Kursk region was marked by numerous war crimes that are currently under investigation by Russian law enforcement officials. The residents who endured the occupation faced grave danger to their lives.