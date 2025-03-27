https://sputnikglobe.com/20250327/they-wanted-to-cut-off-our-fingers-russian-survivor-of-ukraines-kursk-horrors-speaks-out-1121697024.html

'They Wanted to Cut Off Our Fingers': Russian Survivor of Ukraine's Kursk Horrors Speaks Out

Ukraine incursion into Kursk Region was accompanied by numerous war crimes, currently being investigated by Russian law enforcers. The people who survived their occupation, were in mortal danger.

She was evacuated from the border area by Russian forces in March. Ukraine's incursion into the Kursk region was marked by numerous war crimes that are currently under investigation by Russian law enforcement officials. The residents who endured the occupation faced grave danger to their lives.

