Ukraine Talks in Geneva Were Difficult But Businesslike - Russian Delegation Head Medinsky
Ukraine Talks in Geneva Were Difficult But Businesslike - Russian Delegation Head Medinsky

09:55 GMT 18.02.2026 (Updated: 10:54 GMT 18.02.2026)
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The trilateral negotiations in Geneva were difficult, but businesslike, head of the Russian delegation and Russian presidential aide Vladimir Medinsky said on Wednesday.
"As you know, the negotiations went on for two days — for a very long time yesterday in different formats, and today for about two hours. They were difficult, but businesslike," Medinsky said.
A new round of negotiations will be held in the near future, Medinsky added.
This round of negotiations between Russia, the United States and Ukraine on the Ukrainian settlement took place in Geneva on February 17-18 at the InterContinental Geneva Hotel.
World
Witkoff on Ukraine Talks in Geneva: Parties Will Keep Working to Conclude Deal
