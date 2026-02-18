https://sputnikglobe.com/20260218/ukraine-talks-in-geneva-were-difficult-but-businesslike---russian-delegation-head-medinsky-1123650588.html

Ukraine Talks in Geneva Were Difficult But Businesslike - Russian Delegation Head Medinsky

Ukraine Talks in Geneva Were Difficult But Businesslike - Russian Delegation Head Medinsky

Sputnik International

The trilateral negotiations in Geneva were difficult, but businesslike, head of the Russian delegation and Russian presidential aide Vladimir Medinsky said on Wednesday.

2026-02-18T09:55+0000

2026-02-18T09:55+0000

2026-02-18T10:54+0000

world

russia

us

ukraine

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07ea/02/12/1123651178_0:116:3072:1843_1920x0_80_0_0_bc17687c0ed7f8624191ab1f93b8e18a.jpg

"As you know, the negotiations went on for two days — for a very long time yesterday in different formats, and today for about two hours. They were difficult, but businesslike," Medinsky said.A new round of negotiations will be held in the near future, Medinsky added.This round of negotiations between Russia, the United States and Ukraine on the Ukrainian settlement took place in Geneva on February 17-18 at the InterContinental Geneva Hotel.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260218/witkoff-on-ukraine-talks-in-geneva-parties-will-keep-working-to-conclude-deal-1123649238.html

russia

ukraine

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2026

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

russia, ukraine, us, talks, geneva, medinsky, presidential aide, delegations, negotiations, rounds, settlement