Ukraine’s Intel Services Plan Provocations in Nikolayev to Accuse Russia of Energy Strikes – Source
Moscow and Washington earlier agreed on the list of Russian and Ukrainian facilities, subject to the temporary moratorium on strikes against the energy system.
"Each group has specialists in mine-explosive matters. Journalists and bloggers are also attached. For the provocation, they are bringing in wreckages from Russian Geran drones and large amounts of explosives," a representative of the local pro-Russian underground movement told Sputnik.According to the source, the goal of the provocation is not only to accuse Russia of violating agreements but also to justify potential retaliatory strikes on Crimea's energy infrastructure.
