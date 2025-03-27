https://sputnikglobe.com/20250327/ukraines-intel-services-plan-provocations-in-nikolayev-to-accuse-russia-of-energy-strikes--source-1121696827.html

Ukraine’s Intel Services Plan Provocations in Nikolayev to Accuse Russia of Energy Strikes – Source

Ukraine’s Intel Services Plan Provocations in Nikolayev to Accuse Russia of Energy Strikes – Source

Sputnik International

Moscow and Washington earlier agreed on the list of Russian and Ukrainian facilities, subject to the temporary moratorium on strikes against the energy system.

2025-03-27T07:00+0000

2025-03-27T07:00+0000

2025-03-27T07:00+0000

world

russia

ukraine

provocation

crimea

energy

infrastructure

journalist

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/02/1b/1117005078_0:0:3071:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_5ce44393b64858f68f2e7e44ff68a94d.jpg

"Each group has specialists in mine-explosive matters. Journalists and bloggers are also attached. For the provocation, they are bringing in wreckages from Russian Geran drones and large amounts of explosives," a representative of the local pro-Russian underground movement told Sputnik.According to the source, the goal of the provocation is not only to accuse Russia of violating agreements but also to justify potential retaliatory strikes on Crimea's energy infrastructure.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20250325/ukraine-continues-uav-attacks-on-civilian-energy-infrastructure-amid-russia-us-negotiations-1121687030.html

russia

ukraine

crimea

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2025

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

moscow and washington, russian and ukrainian facilities, journalists and bloggers, crimea's energy infrastructure