https://sputnikglobe.com/20250328/european-sanctions-on-russia-likely-key-factor-in-any-final-ukraine-peace-deal---rubio-1121706964.html

European Sanctions on Russia Likely Key Factor in Any Final Ukraine Peace Deal - Rubio

European Sanctions on Russia Likely Key Factor in Any Final Ukraine Peace Deal - Rubio

Sputnik International

European sanctions against Russia will likely have to be taken into account as part of any final peace deal on Ukraine, US State Secretary Marco Rubio said in a readout of press remarks published by the Department of State on Friday.

2025-03-28T18:29+0000

2025-03-28T18:29+0000

2025-03-28T18:29+0000

world

marco rubio

donald trump

saudi arabia

russia

ukraine

us state department

sanction

sanctions

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/09/07/1100514036_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_56183273b0824a0a74e30544b9a05417.jpg

Asked about how long he anticipated the negotiations to continue, Rubio responded, "I just can't put a timeframe on it because it doesn't depend on us." The talks are still at the "technical" level, and the US needs to process the outcomes of the meetings in Saudi Arabia before making any decisions on possibly upgrading to a higher-level negotiation, Rubio said. Saudi Arabia hosted meetings between US negotiators with a Russian delegation on Monday and with a Ukrainian delegation on Sunday and Tuesday. On March 25, the Kremlin published a statement on the results of the meeting of the Russian and US delegations. The statement said that both sides had agreed to ensure the implementation of the Black Sea initiative in line with the agreement reached by Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump, including by providing security of navigation in the Black Sea, preventing the use of force against commercial vessels and ensuring that commercial vessels are not used for military purposes. The agreement will take effect once several conditions are met, specifically once sanctions are lifted on the Russian Agricultural Bank (Rosselkhozbank).

https://sputnikglobe.com/20250114/did-anti-russian-sanctions-become-bidens-poison-chalice-for-trump-1121429139.html

saudi arabia

russia

ukraine

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2025

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

russia, us, ukrianian conflict, ukrainian crisis, war in ukraine, sanctions, sanctions against russia