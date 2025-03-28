International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250328/we-must-ensure-the-us-leads-in-the-arctic--jd-vance-in-greenland-1121707216.html
'We Must Ensure the US Leads in the Arctic' — JD Vance in Greenland
'We Must Ensure the US Leads in the Arctic' — JD Vance in Greenland
Sputnik International
The US vice president delivered a speech during his visit to the Pituffik military base in northern Greenland.
2025-03-28T23:59+0000
2025-03-29T04:00+0000
world
greenland
arctic ocean
arctic
jd vance
donald trump
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/01/0a/1121404162_0:115:1225:804_1920x0_80_0_0_960afe810820a0203327cf15892d13ab.jpg
Denmark has failed to protect the island, Vance says. "This place is less safe than it was 30-40 years ago," he claimed. Greenland's infrastructure, security architecture and manpower are "underinvested" and "that has to change," Vance said.Meanwhile, in the United States, Donald Trump added his voice to the Greenland issue: "We need Greenland for international security. We have to have Greenland."Greenland was a colony of Denmark until 1953. It remains part of the kingdom, but was granted autonomy in 2009 with the possibility of self-government and independent choices in domestic politics. In 2019, there were a series of media reports that Trump was considering buying Greenland.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250316/greenland-in-trumps-sights-three-possible-fates-await-1121645109.html
greenland
arctic ocean
arctic
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/01/0a/1121404162_0:0:1225:919_1920x0_80_0_0_bbed98b2d797e8fc1025fbba8acdfb01.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
will us annex greenland, why does trump want greenland, will greenland become us state, vp vance's trip to greenland, us interest in arcitc
will us annex greenland, why does trump want greenland, will greenland become us state, vp vance's trip to greenland, us interest in arcitc

'We Must Ensure the US Leads in the Arctic' — JD Vance in Greenland

23:59 GMT 28.03.2025 (Updated: 04:00 GMT 29.03.2025)
© AP PhotoUS base in Greenland. File photo.
US base in Greenland. File photo. - Sputnik International, 1920, 28.03.2025
© AP Photo
Subscribe
The US vice president delivered a speech during his visit to the Pituffik military base in northern Greenland.
Denmark has failed to protect the island, Vance says. "This place is less safe than it was 30-40 years ago," he claimed. Greenland's infrastructure, security architecture and manpower are "underinvested" and "that has to change," Vance said.

"The people of Greenland will have self-determination. We hope they choose to partner with the United States because we're the only nation on earth that respects their sovereignty," he added.

JD Vance
US Vice President
A beautiful view in Nuuk - Sputnik International, 1920, 16.03.2025
World
Greenland in Trump's Sights: Three Possible Fates Await
16 March, 15:45 GMT
Meanwhile, in the United States, Donald Trump added his voice to the Greenland issue: "We need Greenland for international security. We have to have Greenland."
Greenland was a colony of Denmark until 1953. It remains part of the kingdom, but was granted autonomy in 2009 with the possibility of self-government and independent choices in domestic politics. In 2019, there were a series of media reports that Trump was considering buying Greenland.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2025 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала