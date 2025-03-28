https://sputnikglobe.com/20250328/we-must-ensure-the-us-leads-in-the-arctic--jd-vance-in-greenland-1121707216.html
'We Must Ensure the US Leads in the Arctic' — JD Vance in Greenland
'We Must Ensure the US Leads in the Arctic' — JD Vance in Greenland
The US vice president delivered a speech during his visit to the Pituffik military base in northern Greenland.
Denmark has failed to protect the island, Vance says. "This place is less safe than it was 30-40 years ago," he claimed. Greenland's infrastructure, security architecture and manpower are "underinvested" and "that has to change," Vance said.
'We Must Ensure the US Leads in the Arctic' — JD Vance in Greenland
23:59 GMT 28.03.2025 (Updated: 04:00 GMT 29.03.2025)
The US vice president delivered a speech during his visit to the Pituffik military base in northern Greenland.
Denmark has failed to protect the island, Vance says. "This place is less safe than it was 30-40 years ago," he claimed. Greenland's infrastructure, security architecture and manpower are "underinvested" and "that has to change," Vance said.
"The people of Greenland will have self-determination. We hope they choose to partner with the United States because we're the only nation on earth that respects their sovereignty," he added.
JD Vance
US Vice President
Meanwhile, in the United States, Donald Trump added his voice to the Greenland issue: "We need Greenland for international security. We have to have Greenland."
Greenland was a colony of Denmark until 1953. It remains part of the kingdom, but was granted autonomy in 2009 with the possibility of self-government and independent choices in domestic politics. In 2019, there were a series of media reports that Trump was considering buying Greenland.