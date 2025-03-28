https://sputnikglobe.com/20250328/we-must-ensure-the-us-leads-in-the-arctic--jd-vance-in-greenland-1121707216.html

'We Must Ensure the US Leads in the Arctic' — JD Vance in Greenland

'We Must Ensure the US Leads in the Arctic' — JD Vance in Greenland

Sputnik International

The US vice president delivered a speech during his visit to the Pituffik military base in northern Greenland.

2025-03-28T23:59+0000

2025-03-28T23:59+0000

2025-03-29T04:00+0000

world

greenland

arctic ocean

arctic

jd vance

donald trump

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/01/0a/1121404162_0:115:1225:804_1920x0_80_0_0_960afe810820a0203327cf15892d13ab.jpg

Denmark has failed to protect the island, Vance says. "This place is less safe than it was 30-40 years ago," he claimed. Greenland's infrastructure, security architecture and manpower are "underinvested" and "that has to change," Vance said.Meanwhile, in the United States, Donald Trump added his voice to the Greenland issue: "We need Greenland for international security. We have to have Greenland."Greenland was a colony of Denmark until 1953. It remains part of the kingdom, but was granted autonomy in 2009 with the possibility of self-government and independent choices in domestic politics. In 2019, there were a series of media reports that Trump was considering buying Greenland.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20250316/greenland-in-trumps-sights-three-possible-fates-await-1121645109.html

greenland

arctic ocean

arctic

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2025

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

will us annex greenland, why does trump want greenland, will greenland become us state, vp vance's trip to greenland, us interest in arcitc