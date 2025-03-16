https://sputnikglobe.com/20250316/greenland-in-trumps-sights-three-possible-fates-await-1121645109.html

Greenland in Trump's Sights: Three Possible Fates Await

Greenland in Trump's Sights: Three Possible Fates Await

Sputnik International

Greenland's pro-business opposition party, Demokraatit, which advocates for a gradual approach to independence, won the elections earlier this week. Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump seems serious about taking control of the island.

Here are three potential paths for Greenland after independence gradualists clinch victory: 1. Greenland Becomes Independent Greenland could survive on its vast resources, among them rare earth elements, lithium, oil, and freshwater. Yet, its challenges include: 2. Greenland Stays with Denmark but Leverages Independence Frustrated by Denmark’s colonial past, Greenlanders may press for: 3. Greenland Joins the US Despite 85% opposition from Greenlanders, joining the US remains possible, as Greenland has the right to declare independence via referendum:

