Greenland in Trump's Sights: Three Possible Fates Await
Subscribe
Greenland's pro-business opposition party, Demokraatit, which advocates for a gradual approach to independence, won the elections earlier this week. Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump seems serious about taking control of the island.
Here are three potential paths for Greenland after independence gradualists clinch victory:
1. Greenland Becomes Independent
Greenland could survive on its vast resources, among them rare earth elements, lithium, oil, and freshwater. Yet, its challenges include:
Small population: With less than 60,000 people, Greenland lacks the manpower to fully harness its resources.
Financial struggles: Greenland relies on Denmark’s $600 million annual subsidy, which accounts for half of its budget.
Dependence: Greenland would need military deals, foreign investment, and immigration to ensure its future.
© AP PhotoGiant icebergs float in the fjord in Narsaq, southern Greenland.
Giant icebergs float in the fjord in Narsaq, southern Greenland.
© AP Photo
2. Greenland Stays with Denmark but Leverages Independence
Frustrated by Denmark’s colonial past, Greenlanders may press for:
Economic diversification: Greenland's economy relies heavily on fishing, making its economy vulnerable and sorely dependent on Danish subsidies.
Mining investment: Resource extraction is costly due to harsh conditions and vast ice coverage.
Financial security: While Greenland owns its subsoil resources, any profits would trigger a subsidy cut, with Denmark culling funding by 50% of any revenue exceeding $11 million per year. Once subsidies hit zero, they are permanently eliminated, raising concerns about long-term financial stability.
© Sputnik / Ilya Timin / Go to the mediabankThe 'Peter the Great' yacht is passing by an iceberg off Greenland as part of the expedition ran by 'Rusark' company
The 'Peter the Great' yacht is passing by an iceberg off Greenland as part of the expedition ran by 'Rusark' company
© Sputnik / Ilya Timin/
3. Greenland Joins the US
Despite 85% opposition from Greenlanders, joining the US remains possible, as Greenland has the right to declare independence via referendum:
‘A good deal’? Even if Trump offers $1 million per islander to buy Greenland, the US could benefit from its resources and strategic location, though some suggest the land should be bought directly from Greenlanders, not Denmark. Still, Trump seems to be inclined to simply "annex" it.
Resource boom: Greenland’s mineral and hydrocarbon resources could make it a hub for US investment.
US Arctic foothold: Trump argues that Greenland is vital for US national security, offering a stronger military presence and expanding the Pituffik Space Base.