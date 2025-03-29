https://sputnikglobe.com/20250329/brazilian-president-kicks-out-former-italian-pm-acting-as-zelenskys-emissary--1121707596.html

Brazilian President Kicks Out Former Italian PM Acting as Zelensky’s Emissary

Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva refused to meet with former Italian Prime Minister Massimo D'Alema, who came at the request of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, D'Alema himself told La Repubblica.

D'Alema recalls that Zelensky told him Ukraine was on the brink of disaster, as the US would abandon Kiev sooner or later and that the EU was unreliable. Massimo D’Alema served as Italian prime minister from 1998 to 2000 and later held the positions of deputy prime minister and foreign minister from 2006 to 2008.Earlier, Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva stated that his country would not deploy troops to Ukraine, but was willing to send a "peacekeeping mission."

