International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250329/brazilian-president-kicks-out-former-italian-pm-acting-as-zelenskys-emissary--1121707596.html
Brazilian President Kicks Out Former Italian PM Acting as Zelensky’s Emissary
Brazilian President Kicks Out Former Italian PM Acting as Zelensky’s Emissary
Sputnik International
Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva refused to meet with former Italian Prime Minister Massimo D'Alema, who came at the request of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, D'Alema himself told La Repubblica.
2025-03-29T08:58+0000
2025-03-29T08:58+0000
world
ukrainian crisis
volodymyr zelensky
brazil
lula da silva
china
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/03/1d/1121707869_0:144:3127:1903_1920x0_80_0_0_11a09314a08a6b57e13c97ba082da77c.jpg
D'Alema recalls that Zelensky told him Ukraine was on the brink of disaster, as the US would abandon Kiev sooner or later and that the EU was unreliable. Massimo D’Alema served as Italian prime minister from 1998 to 2000 and later held the positions of deputy prime minister and foreign minister from 2006 to 2008.Earlier, Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva stated that his country would not deploy troops to Ukraine, but was willing to send a "peacekeeping mission."
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250328/european-sanctions-on-russia-likely-key-factor-in-any-final-ukraine-peace-deal---rubio-1121706964.html
brazil
china
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/03/1d/1121707869_199:0:2930:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_6e66b4a5601ff9652d2cfb26715b0518.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
ukrainian crisis, ukraine diplomacy, ukraine conflict, lula kicks ukraine
ukrainian crisis, ukraine diplomacy, ukraine conflict, lula kicks ukraine

Brazilian President Kicks Out Former Italian PM Acting as Zelensky’s Emissary

08:58 GMT 29.03.2025
© POOL / Go to the mediabankBrazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva
Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva - Sputnik International, 1920, 29.03.2025
© POOL
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva refused to meet with former Italian Prime Minister Massimo D'Alema, who came at the request of Volodymyr Zelensky, D'Alema himself told La Repubblica.
"I went, but Lula nearly kicked me out, saying that Ukraine is an American problem and that they should deal with it. Instead, he told me I should focus on Palestine," the politician complained.
D'Alema recalls that Zelensky told him Ukraine was on the brink of disaster, as the US would abandon Kiev sooner or later and that the EU was unreliable.
Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., speaks at the Forum Club of the Palm Beaches, Wednesday, Aug. 25, 2021, in West Palm Beach, Fla. Rubio spoke about the situation in Afghanistan, the COVID-19 pandemic and China-US trade. - Sputnik International, 1920, 28.03.2025
World
European Sanctions on Russia Likely Key Factor in Any Final Ukraine Peace Deal - Rubio
Yesterday, 18:29 GMT
Massimo D’Alema served as Italian prime minister from 1998 to 2000 and later held the positions of deputy prime minister and foreign minister from 2006 to 2008.
Earlier, Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva stated that his country would not deploy troops to Ukraine, but was willing to send a "peacekeeping mission."
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2025 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала