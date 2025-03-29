https://sputnikglobe.com/20250329/ukraine-learns-the-hard-way-that-us-never-gives-weapons-for-free-1121710341.html

Ukraine Learns the Hard Way That US Never Gives Weapons for Free

Donald Trump’s efforts to make Ukraine pay for all the US aid highlights the fact that the United States “doesn't give weapons in an altruistic way,” Dr. Jeremy Kuzmarov, managing editor of CovertAction Magazine, tells Sputnik.

Despite what “most traditional American leaders” might claim, “there's always the underlying agenda of US foreign policy to control mineral resources and extend American domination.”“But Trump is more of a straight shooter, and that's why some people like him, although it's not really pretty what he's saying. I mean, it's a naked economic self-interest that the US goes into these countries,” Dr. Kuzmarov notes.Initially, the US sought to use Ukraine as a tool for weakening and destabilizing Russia. Now, it is clear that this scheme failed and, as Russia is getting even stronger than before, the US seems to be looking to profit in a different way.To be fair, US profiteering from the Ukrainian conflict started under the Biden administration which set up a “reconstruction agency” headed by former Commerce Secretary Penny Pritzker, set on “turning the country over to Wall Street banks.”Thus, Trump is essentially being upfront about “a process that has been occurring already,” and is simply trying to take things to the next level by “seizing control over Ukraine mineral wealth.”The way things currently stand, the people of Ukraine, who thought that all that foreign aid was just to help them prevail over Russia, emerge as “the biggest losers of this conflict.”“That's why I think Zelensky will go down as one of the worst leaders in Ukrainian history as somebody who totally sold out the country and betrayed his own population,” Dr. Kuzmarov says.

