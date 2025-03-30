https://sputnikglobe.com/20250330/new-us-nukes-europe-violate-nonproliferation-commitments-amid-phony-trump-europe-defense-divorce-1121715052.html

New US Nukes Europe Violate Nonproliferation Commitments Amid Phony Trump-Europe Defense Divorce

No amount of “demagoguery on the part of European leaders” about “distancing themselves” from the Washington will convince Russia that the US is going to fold up its nuclear umbrella over Europe, says veteran Russian military analyst Viktor Litovkin.

“In fact, they would be quite happy if the US continued to hold the [nuclear] umbrella over them, and the US itself continues to do so, simply demanding that European countries pay significantly more for their security than they do today,” Litovkin said, citing what he estimates to be a 85%-15% imbalance in the US's favor.As for the new B61-12 nuclear gravity bombs, which began arriving in Europe in January, their presence signals the US and NATO’s readiness to continue to ignore its treaty obligations, Litovkin said, citing their deployment as a “gross violation” of US commitments under the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT).“The first article [of the NPT, ed.] states that a nuclear power may not, directly or indirectly, under any pretext, familiarize other countries that do not possess nuclear weapons with the operation, storage or production of nuclear weapons,” the military analyst pointed out.With that said, Litovkin doesn’t believe the European powers would ever decide to trigger an independent nuclear attack against Russia without orders from the US, “because NATO is an instrument of the US in governing Europe, not an independent body or organization.”NATO's nuclear strategy is about putting "pressure" on Russia as part of the broader Jekyll and Hyde strategy of "containment and dialog," the observer says.The effectiveness of this strategy is another story, according to Litovkin, who pointed out that Russia's nuclear deterrent is presently 95% modernized, while the US, which has committed $2 trillion toward modernization, still lacks the long-promised new strategic missiles, is having problems with its Minuteman III and Trident arsenals, and even difficulties with weapons-grade uranium enrichment.

